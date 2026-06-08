As Tips Films commemorated the release of David Dhawan’s Varun Dhawan-Mrunal Thakur-Pooja Hegde starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai the other day, June 5, the production home has actually currently finished recording an amazing upcoming job. The banner’s next movie, starring Pulkit Samrat and directed by Sneha Taurani, has actually formally covered primary photography.

EXCLUSIVE: As Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai strikes theatres, Tips Films covers its next starring Pulkit Samrat

According to sources, the movie has actually finished its shoot, with just a tune series staying to be shot. The task has actually now entered its last stage of production, bringing it one action more detailed to audiences.

The advancement highlights Tips Films’ hectic and enthusiastic slate. Even as Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai shows up in theatres, the banner has actually silently covered another considerable task, guaranteeing its momentum continues well beyond its newest release.

The movie likewise marks an amazing cooperation in between Pulkit Samrat, director Sneha Taurani and manufacturer Ramesh Taurani. The makers have yet to formally reveal the job, market circles have actually been carefully tracking its development ever considering that reports emerged that Pulkit would be headlining the movie.

For Pulkit, the wrap comes at an especially interesting time. The star just recently made gratitude for his efficiency in Netflix’s sports-cum-mystery web series, Glory, where he impressed audiences with a noticeably various avatar. The favorable action has even more strengthened anticipation around his approaching jobs, including this partnership with Tips Films.

With Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai now playing in theatres and Pulkit Samrat’s movie covered, Tips Films seems flawlessly transitioning from one significant job to the next, strengthening its position as one of the market’s most active production homes.

Check Out: “Count the tires”: Pulkit Samrat drops BTS look from Netflix’s sports thriller Glory

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Movie Review

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