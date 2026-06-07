Trump states he would not thaw Iran’s properties before peace offer is done

United States President Donald Trump|Image Credit: STEVEN GARCIA

United States President Donald Trump stated in an interview with NBC News ‘”Meet journalism “that he would not thaw Iranian properties or raise any sanctions before a peace offer is reached.

Trump stated he would think about those actions after a contract is done. “Comes after,” he stated. “Yeah. If they act, if they do a great task, we begin talking. Yeah.”

Trump likewise stated that he was not requiring that Lebanon belong of a short-term handle Tehran.

“I think they’d ​like to see it, ‌but I’m not demanding,” Trump stated in the interview tape-recorded on Friday.

United States and Israeli forces started strikes on Iran on February 28. The Trump administration has actually been attempting to work out a prospective peace offer for weeks. “We’re extremely near an offer, or I’m going to blow the hell out of them,” Trump informed NBC News. The president likewise stated he would want to consult with Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who has actually not been seen in public considering that being injured in United States strikes at the start of the dispute.

“I do not wish to state whether I understand where he is, however there’s an excellent possibility that I do,” Trump stated.

Leading Trump administration authorities such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio firmly insist a short-term ceasefire arrangement has actually been holding up in spite of current U.S. strikes on Iran, informing legislators recently those are protective actions.

Released on June 7, 2026