Malviya Nagar hotel fire: Death toll increases to 22 after another foreign nationwide succumbs to injuries

New Delhi: After 21 reported deaths in the Malviya Nagar bed and breakfast fire disaster, another foreign nationwide has actually passed away throughout treatment on Sunday, increasing the death toll to 22 people.

The advancement follows the lethal June 3 fire event took place at the Flourish Inn hotel, which left 21 individuals dead and numerous hurt.

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Earlier today, the Delhi cops brought Keshav Negi, who has actually been jailed in connection with the Malviya Nagar fire case, to the occurrence website as part of the continuous examination.

Negi was utilized as a cook at the Malviya Nagar bed and breakfast, where a lethal fire eliminated 21 individuals, consisting of 13 foreign nationals.

Authorities authorities carried out the website see as they continued to rebuild the series of occasions surrounding the disaster.

Previously on Saturday, authorities notified that the Delhi Police had actually apprehended a hotel cook in the Malaviya Nagar fire event.

The authorities stated that the examination has actually exposed that the cook’s carelessness caused the fire. The cops have actually likewise apprehended numerous other people in relation to the fire.

Throughout the examination, authorities supposedly found numerous security offenses and severe shortages in the structure’s fire security facilities.

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The Saket court on Saturday remanded hotel cook Keshav Negi for 2 days of authorities custody. He has actually been jailed in connection with the Malviya Nagar Fire catastrophe. Lovkesh Bajaj, owner of Flourish Stays Hotel in Malviya Nagar, has actually remained in cops custody in connection with the fire catastrophe that declared 21 lives and left 28 others hurt, consisting of foreign nationals.

Keshav Negi was produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Bhanu Pratap Singh after his arrest by the Delhi Police. After hearing the application looking for custodial remand, the court approved 2 days of authorities custody.

While looking for Keshav Negi’s custodial remand, the Delhi cops stated that his custodial remand is needed to examine the case. The cops likewise stated that the fire broke out due to the leak of Cooking gas.

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