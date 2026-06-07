India-China ties constructed on centuries of discussion and knowing, states Doraiswami

ANI

exchanges in between India and China

Beijing: Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Doraiswami has actually stated shared knowing of languages and a discussion of concepts over 2 centuries have actually been a specifying function of ties in between the 2 nations.

Doraiswami, who took control of as India’s envoy to China last month, checked out the Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU), where he provided a lecture on Friday, and connected with trainees and professor.

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BFSU, a leading organization for foreign languages in China, uses courses in 102 languages, consisting of Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, Sanskrit and Urdu. It just recently included Punjabi to its list naturally.

The languages are taught mainly to Chinese trainees in addition to diplomats and authorities.

A number of its trainees go on to deal with Chinese foreign-language media organisations, consisting of state radio and tv services accommodating abroad audiences.

Throughout his lecture, Doraiswami, a proficient Mandarin speaker, highlighted how the research study of languages, societies and a discussion of concepts had actually been a specifying function of India-China engagement for more than 2 centuries.

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“Citing examples from the Mauryan period to the modern era, he [Doraiswami] noted how exchanges between the world’s two oldest continuous civilizations enriched both societies through the sharing of knowledge, philosophy, artistic traditions, technologies, and innovation,” according to a post on X by the Indian Embassy in Beijing.

“He emphasised that such interactions historically generated mutual benefit and remained more important than ever as both countries undergo profound economic, technological and social transformation,” it stated.

It included, “The lecture also explored the remarkable changes taking place in India today and the need for deeper knowledge, academic engagement, and people-to-people exchanges to better understand each other’s contemporary realities.”

It was followed by an interactive session throughout which Doraiswami responded to concerns from trainees. Throughout his go to, Doraiswami was informed on the activities of the university by BFSU President Jia Wenjian.

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