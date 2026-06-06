Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Unique Milestone After Getting Maiden India Call-Up

The 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was named in the Indian cricket squad for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games, became the youngest-ever player to be picked for the national side, breaking a 36-year-old record held by legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar had made his India debut against Pakistan in 1989 at the age of 16, setting a record that stood for a very long time. Sooryavanshi had a historic Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season where the rising sensation didn’t just break out, he utterly dominated.

The Bihar-born sensation spearheaded a clean sweep at the tournament’s post-season awards, capturing an unprecedented haul including Most Valuable Player (MVP), Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker, the Orange Cap, and Super Sixes of the Season.

The 15-year-old had an extraordinary tournament for Rajasthan Royals (RR), finishing as the highest run-scorer with 776 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 237.30. Sooryavanshi’s consistent performances, including a record-breaking 72 sixes, helped him surpass several long-standing IPL records and establish himself as one of the most promising talents in Indian cricket during the 2026 season.

Playing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), the young southpaw systematically dismantled elite bowling attacks across the country, setting blistering new benchmarks for T20 cricket. He finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with a staggering 776 runs, maintained an astonishing scoring clip of 237.30 and set a historic single-season record by launching a massive 72 sixes.

India plays Ireland in two T20Is in Belfast on June 26 and 28, followed by five T20Is in England from July 1 to 11.

The men’s cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games will be played in the T20 format, running from September 24 to October 3. A total of 10 teams, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Japan, Nepal, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Oman, will battle for the gold medal.