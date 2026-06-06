‘India is a sovereign country’: Russian Prez Putin Defends New Delhi’s Right to Buy Defense Systems Despite Sanction Threats

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a strong defense of India’s strategic autonomy on Friday, warning that any external attempts to force New Delhi’s hand through sanctions would fail under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Putin pointed out that India has consistently anchored its policies in its own national interests. Because of this, he noted, the country is highly unlikely to shift its stance on its relationship with Russia due to outside pressure.

“India always acts as a sovereign country, and under the leadership of PM Modi, any potential threats of sanctions would boomerang immediately,” Putin said during a session addressing India-Russia relations and defense ties.

India’s Independence in Global Politics

Highlighting New Delhi’s independent approach to global affairs, the Russian president emphasized that India has a proven track record of charting its own path regarding foreign policy and strategic alliances. “India is a sovereign country, and it is free to choose those products that they consider to be most up-to-date and most applicable for them. No matter what people say, India has always been acting in this manner,” Putin stated.

These comments arrive amid ongoing global debates over whether Western nations, specifically the United States, might pressure or penalize India for continuing to buy advanced military hardware from Russia.

National Interest Drives Defense Choices

When asked about the potential for India to acquire cutting-edge Russian hardware, such as the Su-57 stealth fighter or the S-500 air defense system, Putin argued that these choices must be driven by operational needs rather than political agendas.

He reiterated that India’s strategic decisions have always relied on its own internal assessments of what serves its people best. According to Putin, when a country selects defense equipment, the primary factors should be capability, cost-effectiveness, and overall value, not geopolitical arm-twisting.

Russia Promises to Honor Contracts

The Russian leader also made it clear that Moscow’s security cooperation with New Delhi stands firm, regardless of how the global political landscape shifts.

“Our cooperation with India, just like with all other partners of ours, is not subject to the political environment,” Putin affirmed. He further stressed that Russia remains fully committed to meeting its obligations to India, declaring: “We can’t be dictated, ‘Do not deliver that to India.’ Nobody can dictate us.” Putin went on to say that Russia will always honor its agreements with trusted allies, placing India prominently in that category.

The Standing Offer for the Su-57 Jet

Turning to aviation, Putin brought up the Su-57 stealth fighter, recalling that Russia had originally proposed a joint development initiative with India. While that specific co-development plan did not move forward, leading Russia to finalize the jet on its own, the offer to supply it remains on the table.

“Su-57 is a very good aircraft, probably the most modern one, the most up-to-date in the world as of now,” Putin remarked, adding that Moscow is entirely prepared to supply the aircraft to India and still views the nation as a vital defense partner.