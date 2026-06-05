Two brothers die cleaning mentha tank in UP’s Badaun, third critical

Two brothers died after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a mentha processing tank in Badaun district’s Suraini Papri village on Friday morning, police said. Another brother, who entered the tank to rescue them, is in critical condition, they added. The deceased have been identified as Jaiveer, 24, and Rajesh, 21, while their brother Manveer is battling for life. (For Representation)

The incident occurred under Faizganj Behta police station limits in Bisauli tehsil. The deceased have been identified as Jaiveer, 24, and Rajesh, 21, while their brother Manveer is battling for life.

According to police, farmer Battu Singh had gone to his field along with his three sons to clean a tank used in the processing of mentha, an aromatic crop cultivated extensively in the region. During the cleaning operation, Jaiveer reportedly entered the tank first. Moments later, Rajesh entered after him, followed by Manveer when the two failed to respond.

All three brothers lost consciousness inside the tank, allegedly due to the accumulation of toxic gases. SP (rural) Hridayesh Kumar Katheria said the brothers collapsed one after another inside the enclosed structure. The three were pulled out of the tank and taken to a private hospital where doctors declared Jaiveer and Rajesh dead on arrival, while Manveer was referred to a medical facility in Moradabad. Police suspect that poisonous gas inside the tank led to asphyxiation.

Tribhuvan, ADM (administration), said a revenue department team has been dispatched to assess the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and prepare a report.

Officials also revealed the bereaved family initially declined to allow post-mortem examinations of the bodies. The administration is attempting to persuade them, explaining that post-mortem reports are often required to process compensation and other benefits available under government schemes.