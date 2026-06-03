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Home Business TMC Leader Jayprakash Majumdar Arrested on Charges of Illegal Property Occupation

TMC Leader Jayprakash Majumdar Arrested on Charges of Illegal Property Occupation

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According to police sources, he was arrested after a formal complaint lodged by a resident identified as Arati Roychowdhury.

Jayprakash Majumdar
Jayprakash Majumdar | Image:
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Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jayprakash Majumdar was arrested by the Bidhannagar North Police Station. The senior politician faces serious allegations regarding an alleged land-grabbing scam.

According to police sources, he was arrested after a formal complaint lodged by a resident identified as Arati Roychowdhury. Roychowdhury alleged that Majumdar had illegally occupied her house for several years. 

She further stated that the senior politician refused to vacate the premises despite repeated requests and used his political influence to continue occupying the property, effectively forcing the rightful owner out of her own home 

The Investigation and Arrest

Following a string of formal complaints, officers at the Bidhannagar North Police Station registered a case under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to cheating, forgery, and criminal intimidation.

After gathering preliminary evidence, police officials conducted a raid leading to the TMC leader’s formal detaining and subsequent arrest.

Majumdar is expected to be produced before a local court, where the police will seek his custody 

Local authorities have deployed additional security personnel around the Bidhannagar North Police Station as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order following demonstrations by local party workers. Further updates are awaited as the police investigation continues.

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