Carlos Alcaraz turns heads with uncommon session, viral video draws attention in the middle of his continuous wrist rehab

Inside Carlos Alcaraz’s special pre-match routine.Image: Getty

A current training video of Carlos Alcaraz has actually gone viral on social networks. In the clip, the Spanish star was seen striking forehand shots with his left hand rather of his dominant right-hand man.

The uncommon training approach instantly captured the attention of fans. Numerous were shocked to see the World No 2 adjusting his practice regimen while continuing his healing from a wrist injury that has actually kept him far from significant competitions.The injury took place throughout his opening-round match at the Barcelona Open versus Otto Virtanen. Alcaraz handled to win that match, he was required to withdraw from his second-round clash versus Tomáš Macháč. The problem later on caused his withdrawal from both the French Open and Wimbledon 2026. Current sightings of the Spaniard in Portugal without a wrist brace had actually raised hopes of a fast return.

His newest training session revealed that he is still taking preventative measures as he works towards a complete healing.

Carlos Alcaraz continues cautious healing after wrist injury

The viral practice video provided another upgrade on Carlos Alcaraz’s healing journey. Throughout the session, he used a protective brace on his hurt right wrist. To prevent putting additional pressure on the location, he practiced forehand shots utilizing his left hand. The video rapidly spread out online and created conversation amongst tennis fans about his rehab procedure.

Previously today, Alcaraz was seen unwinding on a beach in Portugal without the brace. That sighting led lots of advocates to think that his healing was advancing well. The return of the wrist security throughout training recommended that the Spaniard is still following a careful strategy created by his medical group.Far from the court, Alcaraz just recently shared a collection of images on Instagram revealing minutes invested with relative and buddies throughout May.

The post showed a quieter duration in his profession as he concentrates on healing instead of competitors.The previous World No. 1 has actually formerly discussed that he is identified not to hurry his resurgence. He stated his concern is returning just when his wrist is entirely recovered due to the fact that he wishes to safeguard his long-lasting future in the sport. Alcaraz confessed that enjoying other gamers contend in competitions has actually been hard. He thinks perseverance is needed. He stays positive that the healing procedure will eventually lead him back to the court, more powerful.