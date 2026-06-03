Anthropic extends Project Glasswing to 15 more nations, consisting of India; admits to Mythos AI mode

Claude-maker Anthropic has actually broadened the accessibility of its mythos AI designs to over 15 more nations, months after choosing not to launch the effective cybersecurity-focused design to the public due to issues about abuse.

The broadened group consists of Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Sweden, India, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea. In a main statement, the business stated that it is substantially broadening Project Glasswing, its effort that offers picked companies access to Claude Mythos Preview, an innovative AI design created to recognize software application vulnerabilities and reinforce cyber defenses.To remember, Anthropic at first presented Mythos to a minimal variety of business in April. The launch then triggered a wave of issue amongst banks and banks over cybersecurity dangers.Anthropic stated around 50 companies were at first admitted to the design in April. Ever since, those partners have actually utilized Mythos to scan their software application and have actually jointly found more than 10,000 high- and critical-severity security defects.

The program has actually now been reached roughly 150 extra companies, supplied they fulfill the business’s security requirements.“We’re now broadening Project Glasswing. Following numerous weeks of close cooperation with our Project Glasswing partners, the security market, open-source software application maintainers, and the United States federal government, we’re extending the collaboration to roughly 150 brand-new companies.

Every one will require to fulfill our security requirements before they access,” the business stated.“The companies in this brand-new group are based in more than 15 nations, and a lot of offer important facilities to a lot more. (In the future, we plan to broaden our geographical reach much even more.) The group covers a number of markets that weren’t well represented in our preliminary associate, such as power, water, health care, interactions, and hardware.

And a number of the brand-new partners are suppliers– business or nonprofits that keep codebases that are trusted by great deals of other companies around the globe, consisting of federal governments,” it included.

Anthropic expands cybersecurity program, Project Glasswing

According to Anthropic, the brand-new group consists of companies from more than 15 nations and covers markets such as power, water, health care, interactions, hardware, and crucial facilities. A lot of the recently included individuals are software application suppliers and not-for-profit companies that keep code utilized by federal governments, services, and organizations worldwide.“What each partner has in common is that a successful attack on their codebase could be catastrophic,” Anthropic stated. The business included that, for a lot of individuals, a significant cyberattack might possibly impact more than 100 million individuals.

Why Anthropic is not launching Mythos openly

Anthropic stated it still does not prepare to launch Mythos-level abilities for basic usage since strong safeguards versus abuse have actually not yet been established. The business cautioned that innovative cyber-capable AI systems might quickly end up being commonly readily available throughout the market.“Within 6 to 12 months, we expect that many other AI companies will have Mythos-class models, and they could release them without safeguards that prevent misuse,” Anthropic stated.The AI start-up thinks such designs might make cyberattacks more regular and unforeseeable if utilized by destructive stars.Since of those threats, Anthropic is restricting access to relied on companies while dealing with more powerful security defenses.

What market do you think will benefit most from the Myths growth?