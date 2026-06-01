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Inside Apple’s India Strategy: CFO Kevan Parekh on Developers, Growth & the App Store

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ET Online |

India has emerged as one of Apple’s most important growth markets, with a rapidly expanding developer ecosystem and a digital economy that continues to scale.In this exclusive conversation with ET TechPulse, Apple CFO Kevan Parekh discusses the App Store ecosystem’s impact in India, which facilitated ₹44,447 crore in billings and sales in 2024, and what that says about the country’s digital maturity. We also explore how Apple approaches a highly price-sensitive market like India, why developers continue to build for the App Store despite Android’s dominance, and how the company is supporting the next generation of student developers and creators. Watch the full interview for insights into how Apple views India’s future and the role developers will play in shaping it.

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