United States stocks today: Dow posts closing record high, S&P 500, Nasdaq silenced as AI rally stops briefly

Increasing health care and customer stocks improved the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday to a record closing high, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were stable, as financiers took a time out from the AI-led market rally while carefully enjoying Middle East peace talks.

Banking stocks were down as shares of JPMorgan Chase moved after CEO Jamie Dimon cautioned that costs this year might be $1 billion greater than approximated.

The White House rejected reports from Iran’s state television that Tehran would bring back Strait of Hormuz shipping within a month in exchange for a U.S. military pullback and the lifting of a marine blockade.

Still, indexes traded near record highs.

The Dow, which struck closing highs on Friday and Thursday, was raised by a rotation into health care and customer stocks such as Procter & & Gamble.

A pullback in chip stocks weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

According to initial information, the S&P 500 got 1.81 points, or 0.02%, to end at 7,520.93 points, while the Nasdaq Composite got 18.55 points, or 0.08%, to 26,676.60. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 189.08 points, or 0.37%, to 50,650.76.

“After such a large run-up in the ​markets, it’s not surprising ​to me that there is a little bit of a pause,” stated Sean Clark, primary financial investment officer of Clark Capital Management Group.

“There’s a lot of positives to look at ​right now. Even though the outperformers are really being driven by tech, AI and AI ​adjacent themes, I wouldn’t discount the fact that the broad market is participating as well.”

Amongst the sub-indexes, customer discretionary was leading the gains.

The S&P 500 energy index fell, tracking a decrease of as much as 5% in oil rates. Tech shares dropped after reaching an all-time high up on Tuesday.

Chip stocks were down after a strong rally. Intel fell and Marvell Technology fell, while Qualcomm fell greatly after sharp gains Tuesday.

Chip giant Nvidia damaged andthe Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index lost after striking a record high on Tuesday.

“Technology leadership remains difficult to ignore, with the sector continuing to push to new highs on both an absolute and relative basis compared to the broader market,” stated Adam Turnquist, primary technical strategist, LPL Financial.

“That said, ​increasingly stretched momentum conditions and elevated ⁠positioning raise questions around the near-term durability of the advance.”

Zscaler toppled after the cloud security company predicted fourth-quarter profits listed below expectations.

To name a few movers, GlobalFoundries fell after Bloomberg News reported that bulk owner Mubadala Investment Company was looking for to raise $1.91 billion from an unregistered block sale of GFS shares.

Bath & & Body Works leapt after reporting first-quarter sales and earnings above expectations, while Abercrombie & & Fitch bore down publishing a strong quarterly revenue. Goldman Sachs raised its 2026 year-end projection for the S&P 500 to 8,000 from 7,600, mentioning ongoing strength in business revenues.

Markets will next look towards the individual usage expenses index information on Thursday. The Federal Reserve’s crucial inflation step might offer fresh ideas on the financial policy course forward under brand-new chair Kevin Warsh.

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