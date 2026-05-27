When is Full Moon in May 2026? Check Jyeshtha Adhik Purnima date and significance

Full Moon is also known as Purnima that holds a great religious and spiritual significance among Hindus. The day marks the Full moon phase of the lunar month. The day is considered highly auspicious to perform puja to Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva and observe fast, do meditation and perform other charitable activities.

All the devotees across the India observe fast on this auspicious day to appease Lord Vishnu and many people perform puja to Lord Shiva, Goddess Lakshmi and Moon God (Chandra Dev) by following all the puja rituals.

When is Full Moon in May 2026 ?

Full Moon is one of the most sacred days when the divine rays of Moon falls on earth and this month Full Moon or Purnima will be observed on May 301, 2026.

Full Moon 2026: Date and Time

Purnima Tithi Begins – May 30, 2026 – 11:57 AM Purnima Tithi Ends – May 31, 2026 – 02:14 PMShukla Purnima Moonrise on Adhika Jyeshtha Purnima – May 31, 2026 – 07:36 PMAdhika Jyeshtha Purnima Upavasa on Saturday, May 30, 2026

When will people observe Purnima fast?

Adhik Jyeshtha Purnima fast will be observed on May 30, 2026.

Full Moon 2026: Significance

Purnima falls every month and the day is considered extremely auspicious to appease Lord Vishnu because a large number of devotees observe Satyanarayan Vrat on this specific day. They observe fast from dawn to dusk and offer sincere prayers to the Lord and express their gratitude. This time Purnima is extremely important because it will fall during the spiritually significant Adhik Maas period.The word Purnima means completeness, fullness of the Moon and it represents the positivity.

According to Hindu religion, Purnima is believed to bring mental peace, spiritual growth, calmness, balanced emotions and positive energy. Purnima is the most powerful day, when people perform various spiritual activities such as lighting a diya in Ganga river, observing fast, visiting temple, reciting holy scriptures and doing charity.

The day encourages you to get engaged in various religious and spiritual activities.

Why Jyeshtha Adhik Purnima is special?

We must explain that why May’s Purnima is extremely sacred because this will fall in Adhik Maas, also known as Purushottam Maas. This Purnima occurs approximately once every three year and that’s why people perform varipous spiritual activities during this time period. This time period is believed to bring divine blessings of Lord Vishnu and Moon God.

Mantras you can chant on Full Moon:

1. Om Namo Narayanaye..!!2. Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaye..!!3. Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva..!!4. Achyutam Keshvam Krishna Damodaram Ram Narayanam Janaki Vallabham..!!5. Hare Ram Hare Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare..!!