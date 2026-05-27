UP’s power consumption jumps over 113% in 12 years as access expands

Uttar Pradesh’s annual electricity consumption has more than doubled over the past 12 years, reflecting not merely a rise in demand but also a structural transformation in the state’s power sector, with the expanding consumer base and longer supply hours apparently unlocking previously unmet demand. The sharp rise in consumption also coincided with a substantial increase in the number of consumers following household electrification drives and wider electricity connectivity. (For representation)

Data from the Uttar Pradesh State Load Dispatch Centre (UPSLDC) shows annual energy consumption increasing from 76,574.6 million units (MU) in 2012-13 to 1,62,858.1 MU in 2025-26, a rise of over 113%. Average daily consumption also more than doubled from 209.8 MU to 445.7 MU during the period.

At first glance, the numbers suggest an explosive rise in electricity usage. However, sector observers say the growth needs to be viewed in the context of major changes in electricity access over the last decade.

Longer supply hours altered consumption pattern

Unlike earlier years when many cities and towns received limited supply, several urban areas in the state have been getting near-round-the-clock power over the last eight-nine years. Rural and semi-urban areas too witnessed significant improvement in supply duration.

“The increase in supply itself tends to create higher consumption because demand often remains suppressed when power availability is limited. Consumers cannot use electricity they do not receive,” a senior energy department official said.

Households that earlier received power for limited hours could not run appliances continuously. Longer supply duration has allowed greater use of refrigerators, coolers, air-conditioners, pumps and household appliances. Commercial establishments and industries also tend to consume more when supply becomes reliable.

Role of consumer base expansion

The sharp rise in consumption also coincided with a substantial increase in the number of consumers following household electrification drives and wider electricity connectivity.

The data indicates that electricity consumption growth accelerated notably after 2016-17, when annual additions nearly doubled compared to earlier years, suggesting that wider electrification and improved supply availability began translating into higher consumption. This was the period when the implementation of the Centre’s Saubhagya scheme was in the full swing in the state. Under the scheme, 1.23 crore rural households were electrified in a mission mode.

Analysts say a doubling in total consumption becomes less surprising if the number of consumers itself has expanded significantly and supply duration has improved at the same time.

However, per capita consumption in UP still remains among the lowest in the country.

Rising lifestyle demand emerging as next challenge

Even after accounting for increased access and supply availability, the data suggests electricity consumption is now being increasingly driven by changing lifestyles and economic activity.

“Growing use of cooling appliances, especially air conditioners that have become so common now, expansion of commercial activities and rising living standards are contributing to higher per-household consumption. The widening gap between peak and minimum consumption levels also suggests increasingly sharp seasonal demand spikes,” VP Trivedi, an expert and former UPPCL official, said.

Officials say the trend may also explain the stress visible in Uttar Pradesh’s power sector despite substantial investments in network strengthening under various Centre and state schemes.

The challenge increasingly appears to be shifting beyond merely arranging power to ensuring that transmission and distribution infrastructure can handle rapidly rising and increasingly volatile demand. The current power crisis in parts of the state is also attributed to mismatch in the sanctioned and the actual power loads and overstressed supply networks.

The peak summer demand in UP before 2017, as energy minister AK Sharma said, used to be 13,000 MW, and now it is over 31,000 MW, the highest in the country.

“And, what is important is that unlike earlier decades, we are meeting the demand by supplying power to all consumers as per roster,” he claimed.

Year-wise power consumption growth in UP Total energy consumption (in MU)

2012-13 76574.6

2013-14 81598.3

2014-15 87315.2

2015-16 93137.5

2016-17 104884.1

2017-18 1177002.3

2018-19 115810.1

2019-20 120366.3

2020-21 123141.4

2021-22 128132.9

2022-23 142331.1

2023-24 147701.6

2024-25 163852.8

2025-26 161858.1