Shriram Properties Q4 net revenue up 65% y-o-y to 78.5 crore

Shriram-Properties Logo|Image Credit: Hand-out

Realty designer Shriram Properties has actually seen its net earnings grow 65 percent year-on-year(y-oy-)in Q4FY26 to 78.5 crore. Overall income grew by 55 percent y-o-y to 662.7 crore.

Reservations were at 2,354 crore, which equals to 4.2 million sq feet for FY26. For the quarter, sales reserving stood at 663 crore, and the business jobs more powerful sales momentum for FY27.

The business kept in mind that land expenses have actually likewise gone up by 287 per cent to 137 crores due to increasing costs of land in high need micro markets like Sarjapur, where it got 4 acres of land in February this year.

Just recently the business fixed its enduring Kolkata land disagreement by returning 42 acres of land to the State federal government through its subsidiary, Bengal Shriram Hitech City.

Murali M, Chairman and Managing Director of SPL, stated, “FY26 marks a specifying year for the Company, showing the strength of our company design, execution abilities and durability in browsing external obstacles.

He included that this quarter’s momentum has actually enhanced the business’s self-confidence and outlook for the coming fiscal year.

On a full-year basis (FY26), SPL has actually published running capital of 271 crore and Free Cash Flow (FCF) before brand-new task financial investments of 224 crore in FY26. SPL invested almost 370 crore towards brand-new job financial investments throughout the year. The business has 18+ msf of brand-new tasks currently in the pipeline for launch over the next 3 years.

Shares of Sriram Properties closed at 91, up 8.57 percent on the BSE today.

Released on May 25, 2026