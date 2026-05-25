Ganga Dussehra 2026 Upay: Powerful donations to reduce past sins and obstacles

Ganga Dussehra is going to be celebrated tomorrow, May 25, 2026. This will be a powerful day to appease Goddess Ganga. On this sacred day, Goddess Ganga descended on earth from heaven and this day is believed to remove all the karmic baggage, sufferings, burdens and sins if you worship Maa Ganga on this significant day.

The day falls on dashami tithi of shukla paksha in the month of Jyeshtha. Here, we will mention the things which you can donate on this specific day to get rid of the karmic burdens and reduce past sins. You need to scroll down the article to read about all the items that you can donate:

Here are the following things to donate on Ganga Dussehra:



1. Grains

Donating grains holds special importance. You are advised to donate rice, grains and other grains for prosperity and it will reduce past sins.

2. Donate water

It is considered extremely auspicious if you organise a stall and distribute water free of cost. As we know that during hot summer if you do this then you will be able to receive the blessings of Maa Ganga. This symbolizes compassion and it will also attract positivity in your life.

3. Donate earthen pots

It is considered meritorious to distribute earthen pots among the needy people so that they can keep the water inside the pot during summer season.

This will bring abundance in your life.

4. Donate clothes

Ganga Dussehra is the most auspicious festival when you should donate the clothes among the needy ones and also to the Brahmins. This will remove the karmic baggage and bring mental clarity.

5. Donate fruits and sweets

Distribute fruits and sweets among underprivileged people and also it is meritorious to donate them to Brahmins or priest. This will bring spiritual growth and blessings of the Goddess.

6. Donate copper vessels

It is considered rewarding to donate copper vessels on this sacred day to reduce the bad effects of malefic planets.