Prateeksha Srivastava Drops Playful Love Song ‘Sajna Ve,’ Signs to Warner Music India

The singer-songwriter and author strolls the streets of old Delhi looking for her crush in her newest

Singer-songwriter and author Prateeksha Srivastava enters into pop star mode with her most current tune”Sajna Ve,”which begins the back of signing to Warner Music India.

The handle the significant label indicates Srivastava is entering the spotlight after being referred to as the songwriter and co-composer behind hits like “Aankh” by Sunidhi Chauhan and Rusha & & Blizza, in addition to singing on “Khayaal” and “Tu Saamne” with composer-producer Abhijeet Srivastava. She formerly launched her EP Tiny Truths in September in 2015.

Warner Music India verified that in addition to her most current single, Srivastava will launch numerous more tunes and an EP in 2026.

Srivastava states in a declaration, “Signing with Warner Music India marks an interesting brand-new chapter in my musical journey. I’m enjoyed start this journey with ‘Sajna Ve’, a rejuvenating take on love, with the self-aware romantic lady beginning the romance and starting this lively pursuit, instead of waiting on the guy to do the very same for her. With Warner Music India, I wish to mix the abundant heritage of Indian music with worldwide categories and develop into the supreme Pop Kanya from India.”

Moved by resilient and breezy pop guitars and beats and Srivastava’s superb vocals, the video for “Sajna Ve” directed by Pankhuri Ranjan, sees the artist enjoy the sensations of newly found infatuation. From dancing at a regional tea store to leading dance actions, Srivastava is plainly going for pop fame. In normal storytelling style, the video ends with the artist discovering her male and a vintage-style title stating it’s simply “the start” for her.