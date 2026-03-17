World Glaucoma Week 2026: ENTOD Pharmaceuticals Mobilises 3,000 Doctors in Nationwide Glaucoma Awareness Drive

In a significant step toward preventing avoidable blindness, ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, a research-driven ophthalmic leader, has launched a nationwide glaucoma awareness movement during World Glaucoma Week 2026 (March 8–14). The campaign deploys 500+ field experts and teams up with 3,000+ ophthalmologists to strengthen early detection and routine screening, halting the “Silent Thief of Sight.”

In India, glaucoma affects over 12 million people, accounting for 12.8% of total blindness, with nearly 90% of cases undiagnosed until advanced stages. Millions remain at risk simply due to a lack of awareness and timely screening. Recognizing this gap, ENTOD has transformed World Glaucoma Week into a national outreach effort.

Speaking on the importance of early detection, Dr. J. Ashok, Cataract & Glaucoma Surgeon, Solis Eye care Hospitals Pvt Ltd., Hyderabad, Telangana, stated, “Glaucoma is particularly dangerous because patients often do not experience symptoms until significant vision loss has already occurred. Once vision is lost due to glaucoma, it cannot be restored. However, with regular eye examinations and timely treatment, disease progression can be effectively controlled. Awareness and routine screening, especially for individuals above 40 years of age and those with a family history, are critical in preventing avoidable blindness.”

Commenting on the nationwide initiative, Nikkhil K. Masurkar, CEO of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, said, “Preventive healthcare must be at the centre of our national health agenda. Glaucoma does not announce itself, it silently compromises vision over time. Through this movement, we aim to strengthen awareness at the community level and support ophthalmologists in encouraging early screening and responsible eye care practices. Protecting vision is not just a medical objective, it is a social and economic imperative.”

During the week-long campaign, more than 500 trained field professionals across India are working closely with over 3,000 ophthalmologists to support patient education initiatives. The drive is expected to directly reach and educate more than 10,000 patients through clinic-based interactions, distribution of glaucoma awareness materials and encouragement of routine eye examinations and early diagnosis. From leading metropolitan eye hospitals to regional and local clinics, the initiative is designed to ensure that discussions around glaucoma screening reach individuals who may otherwise remain unaware of their risk.

World Glaucoma Week serves as a reminder that early diagnosis can save vision. This nationwide initiative is part of ENTOD’s commitment to eye health awareness and preventive care. The company believes that meaningful healthcare innovation must also include education, accessibility, and community engagement.

Through this coordinated nationwide effort, ENTOD Pharmaceuticals seeks to inspire individuals, families and healthcare providers to prioritise regular eye check-ups and proactive eye health management. By transforming awareness into action, the campaign reinforces a simple but powerful message: early diagnosis can preserve sight and significantly improve long-term quality of life.