Lux Cozi unveils Cozi Micro Modal campaign featuring Varun Dhawan, spotlighting next generation comfort fabric

Innerwear brand Lux Cozi has rolled out a new digital campaign introducing Cozi Micro Modal, the latest addition to the Cozi luxury collection. Featuring brand ambassador Varun Dhawan, the campaign offers a candid glimpse into the making of the brand’s latest shoot.

The film highlights the product’s key attributes including finest soft fabric, lightweight feel, stretchability, breathability and a perfect fit. Through behind the scenes moments from the set, the campaign reinforces the comfort led messaging with the line, “Pehenne mein mazza aayega.”

Adding to this, Ashok Kumar Todi, Chairman, Lux Industries Ltd., said, “Lux Cozi has consistently evolved with changing consumer expectations while staying rooted in quality and innovation. The introduction of Cozi Micro Modal reflects our continued commitment to bringing globally benchmarked fabrics to the Indian innerwear market.”

Commenting on the campaign, Saket Todi, Executive Director, Lux Industries Ltd., said, “With Cozi Micro Modal, we are introducing a next generation fabric designed to deliver exceptional softness, stretch and breathability for everyday comfort. The campaign reflects our continued focus on fabric innovation while strengthening our connect with today’s consumers through Varun Dhawan’s energy and relatability.”

Released across social media platforms, the campaign aims to engage younger audiences while strengthening Lux Cozi’s positioning around innovation led comfort and premium innerwear experiences.