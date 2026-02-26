Instamart Partners With SPYRA To Deliver World’s Most Powerful Water Blaster Just In Time for Holi

~Instamart taps into the global ‘Kidult’ trend by bringing cult-favourite water blasters to India for the upcoming festive season~

Festive shopping today is about more than tradition- it’s about elevating the experience. Embracing this shift, Instamart is debuting SPYRA ahead of Holi 2026, bringing one of the world’s most powerful water blasters to customers just in time for the celebrations. The launch marks the brand’s official India debut and adds a global, innovation-led product to Instamart’s Holi and summer lineup.

Engineered in Germany, SPYRA combines precision-shot technology with rapid reload capability to deliver a powerful, high-performance play experience that has built a strong global following. Its India debut also taps into the growing “kidult” trend, where adults are rediscovering nostalgia through premium, design-forward products. As one of India’s most experience-rich festivals, Holi is the perfect moment for a tech-enabled upgrade like this, adding a bold, memorable edge to the celebrations.

Speaking about the global brand’s India debut through quick commerce, Manender Kaushik, Head – Instamart, Alternate Business, said, “Over the past five years, we’ve seen a sharp rise in customers turning to quick commerce for both planned and last-minute Holi purchases. That has led us to build one of the widest festive assortments, from flower-based colours and water balloons to premium, experience-led products. This year, we’re taking it a step further by bringing global cult brand SPYRA to India. With SPYRA’s debut, we’re helping kids and adults alike make a splash by delivering the most exciting products of the season straight to their doorstep.”

Commenting on the launch, Sebastian Walter, Founder & CEO of SPYRA, said, “India’s love for celebration and outdoor play makes it a natural home for SPYRA. With SPYRA, we are introducing an accessible yet high-performance product that reflects our core values of innovation and quality. Our partnership with Instamart is built as a strong, premium brand in India.”

With quick commerce platforms increasingly serving as launchpads for global lifestyle brands, the entry of SPYRA signals how even traditional festivals such as Holi are seeing a premium, tech-driven upgrade, aimed as much at adults as at children.

SPYRA has tied up with Mumbai-based fashion-tech startup head, Founder, Suchi Sharma of Bella Lifestyle to manage its India operations.