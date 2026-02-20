Adobe Introduces Photoshop, Acrobat and Firefly AI Student Offering for Free in India to Accelerate Vibrant Creator Economy

At the India AI Impact Summit, Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) — the global technology leader unleashing creativity, productivity and personalized customer experiences—today announced a strategic investment to accelerate AI-driven creativity and productivity for India’s next generation of talent. AI is changing how people create content, share ideas, build businesses and bring their passions to life. Adobe is enabling the next generation to be ready for AI-first careers by putting its industry-leading applications such as Firefly, Photoshop and Acrobat, into the hands of students for free, via accredited higher education institutions across India. The toolkit provides access to Adobe’s creativity and productivity software along with curriculum, training and credentials that will enable students to stand out when they graduate.

Adobe’s announcement reinforces the Indian Government’s Create in India vision and complements the Union Budget 2026 which focused on creating two million jobs in the field of Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) by 2030. In partnership with the Government, Adobe will make its AI first offer, along with our industry endorsed curriculum, free for the 15,000 schools and 500 colleges that will have Content Creator Labs.

“Adobe is expanding the opportunity for creativity for millions of students across India, empowering them with AI skills, further accelerating Prime Minister Modi’s vision,” said Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO, Adobe. “I look forward to seeing what the students of India create with Adobe’s industry-leading tools,

and in doing so accelerating Viksit Bharat.”

As students learn AI skills, they will benefit from Adobe’s unique approach to generative AI and cutting-edge innovation — including access to AI-generated content that is safe and ready for commercial use, as well as choice and flexibility to work with other generative AI models directly in the applications.

Adobe Firefly—the all-in-one creative AI studio that brings together the world’s best creative AI models in one place—seamlessly integrates the top industry models from partners like Google, OpenAI, Runway and more, so students have choice and flexibility with models and tools to generate in their own unique style. With Acrobat Pro, students can boost their productivity and collaboration, easily editing text and images to get their best work done.

Investing in India’s AI and Creativity Ecosystem

Today’s announcements will enable higher education institutions across India to offer students the AI-powered tools, as well as skills needed for future careers. As an extension of Adobe Digital Academy—the company’s global skilling and career pathway program—Adobe India has partnered with NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime, a digital skilling initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), to offer free, industry-relevant courses and certificates to learners across India.

This initiative will equip students with the creativity, productivity and AI-powered skills needed across key growth sectors including graphic design, video and visual effects, animation, gaming, marketing, media, e-commerce, education, and technology – preparing them for the demands of modern, rapidly evolving careers.

These announcements were made during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, where Adobe is a key partner in advancing the Government of India’s AI-led initiatives across creativity, human capital, and trust and safety in AI. Adobe Chair and CEO Shantanu Narayen is a keynote speaker and Adobe will showcase

its latest innovations through a dedicated experience zone and participate in multiple panel discussions.

During the Summit, Adobe is showcasing ‘Kathāvatār‘, a series of five Made in India Short AI Films based on Indian folklore, in partnership with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The films have been created by a new generation of leading AI filmmakers and will premiere at the AI Theatre of the Ministry

at the Summit.

Availability

Students across India can access the new offer via accredited higher education institutions.