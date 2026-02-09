7.9 C
Corning Breaks Ground on New Optical Connectivity Facility in India, To Support AI Data Centers Across the Region

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) today announced the groundbreaking of its new optical connectivity manufacturing facility in Pune, India, co-locating it with its existing optical fiber plant, which was established in 2012. The new facility will further expand Corning’s manufacturing footprint in India and help empower the next wave of digital transformation and emerging technologies in the region and beyond.

The facility will produce differentiated optical connectivity products that will primarily serve hyperscale and AI-driven data centers. For over a decade, Corning has played a critical role in meeting the region’s growing demand for optical connectivity solutions. The new facility underscores Corning’s commitment to supporting India’s growing data center market and advancing digital infrastructure development across the region.

“This groundbreaking marks Corning’s commitment to addressing future connectivity demands and supporting digital infrastructure growth in the region,” said William Wallace, Vice President, APAC Regional Sales, Data Center, Corning. “This facility marks a significant step in expanding operations from optical fiber manufacturing to supporting hyperscale data centers and AI-driven connectivity solutions.”

“Our optical fiber plant is now positioned to serve hyperscalers and AI driven data centres,” said Sudhir Pillai, Managing Director, Corning India, Middle East, and Africa. “The new facility will help create hundreds of jobs. The project also reflects Corning’s strong commitment to this region and our customers, while supporting our long-term vision of becoming vital to India’s manufacturing growth.

The facility will be inaugurated later in 2026.

