Yuze Digital Launches in India to Empower the Freelance Generation

Mumbai, India, November 21st 2025: Yuze Digital, a global AI fintech platform built to support freelancers and independent businesses, has announced the start of its pilot launch in India with the Yuze Freelancer App. The app offers a simple and secure way for self-employed professionals to manage their earnings and take control of their finances with confidence.

This pilot marks the first phase of Yuze’s growth in India, ahead of its full public launch in early Q1 2026. The journey begins with freelancers and gig workers and will later expand to a comprehensive business account in partnership with a leading Indian bank. Yuze is building a new kind of financial experience that is personal, transparent and built around people, not processes.

“Our mission has always been to make financial empowerment simple, inclusive and human,” said Rabih Sfeir, Founder and CEO of Yuze Digital. “India’s new generation of doers, dreamers and builders represents the future of work and progress. With the Yuze Freelancer App, we are giving them more than financial access; we are giving them a partner that listens, understands and grows with them.”

Yuze allows users to open a wallet in minutes, send and receive payments, track income and manage expenses, all through one intuitive app. India is home to one of the world’s most dynamic talent communities, yet many still face barriers to financial stability and personal support. Yuze Digital is changing that by putting care, connection and simplicity at the heart of financial technology.

About Yuze Digital Yuze Digital is a global AI fintech business banking platform that brings financial tools, payments and business management features together in one simple ecosystem. Its mission is to make business banking smart, simple and scalable helping entrepreneurs, freelancers and companies grow with confidence in a connected world.

support@yuze.in

Instagram: yuzedigital.india