xlri-jamshedpur-hosts-ensemble-valhalla-2025:-a-power-packed-celebration-of-culture,-sports-&-management-excellence

India, Nov. 22 —

Jamshedpur, November 2025: XLRI Jamshedpur, India’s oldest and one of its most prestigious business schools, successfully concluded the26th edition of Ensemble Valhalla, its flagship cultural, sports and management festival, held from15-17 November 2025. Upholding XLRI’s 76-year legacy of excellence, leadership and vibrant campus life, this year’s theme“Crescendo of Dreams” unfolded across three days of high-spirited competition, creativity and camaraderie.

The fest witnessed an impressive footfall with849 contingents from leading institutions includingIIM Ranchi, IIFT Kolkata, XIMB, XIM University, XISS, BIT Sindri, BIT Mesraand AIM Kolkata, making it one of the most diverse and energetic editions to date.

Highlights Across Three Days

Day 1: Culture, Competition & High-Energy Performances

The festival opened with vibrant events such asNukkad Natak, Natyanjali andAakarshan, setting the cultural tone. Management flagships:The Next Gen Leader, Circus Maximus, Strategikon, War of Wits, Helios andTech Tack kicked off simultaneously.

Sports fixtures inAthletics, Badminton, Basketball, Carrom, Chessand Cricket brought early morning momentum.

The evening witnessed a laughter-filled performance byKaustubh Agarwal, followed by XLRI’s home bandBodhi Tree, and a pulsatingRed Bull DJ Night on the JLT Lawn.

Day 2: Power-Packed Artistic & Sporting Prowess

Cultural favouriteMachaayenge, judged byKalyan Bhowmick andMistu Mukherjee, captivated audiences.

Sports events expanded withFutsal, Frisbee, Pool, Powerlifting, Tennis, Throwball, Table Tennisand Volleyball, drawing competitive teams from across campuses.

The evening crescendo featured a soulful performance byDevenderpal Singh, followed by an electrifying DJ act byLost Stories, keeping the Tata Auditorium roaring late into the night.

Day 3: Finals, Victories & a Grand Musical Finale

The final day hostedRaagalya, along with culmination rounds of sports across categories.

XLRI emerged as the overall sports champion with26 points, followed byIIM Ranchi (18 points) andXIMB (14 points). Several institutes including AIM, IIFT Kolkata and XIM University secured podium finishes.

The festival drew to a spectacular close with a high-octane performance byBollywood icon Sunidhi Chauhan, whose concert lit up the XLRI Football Ground and delivered the perfect finale to Ensemble Valhalla 2025. Around 9000 music lovers danced to the tune of Sunidhi at her electrifying performance.

Convenors’ Note

Yashvir Brar and Dhruvi Nagpal, Convenors from the PGDBM 2024-26 batch, shared:

“Ensemble Valhalla 2025 was more than a fest – it was a celebration of passion, grit and the spirit of XLRI. This year, we didn’t just host events an artists; we created moments that will stay with us long after the lights went out. We had a dream of making this fest one of the biggest in India and we are very close to achieving that.”

A Legacy Continued

With its seamless blend of culture, sports and management prowess,Ensemble Valhalla 2025 reaffirmed XLRI’s standing as apioneer in holistic education, shaping leaders who embody excellence, integrity and the spirit of“For the Greater Good”