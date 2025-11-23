Nokia will invest $4 billion into the United States to improve AI-driven network innovation, the business revealed on Friday. The telecom devices maker stated that $3.5 billion of the financial investment will be assigned to R&D efforts. It included $500 million will be invested in production and capital investment in states consisting of Texas, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Nokia, which runs over a lots websites in North America and owns Bell Labs in New Jersey, presented a brand-new method on Wednesday focused on improving operations with a focus on AI.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated previously in October Nokia was among the subjects talked about with U.S. President Donald Trump at a White House conference Friday’s statement follows a revenue caution in July connected to tariffs and a weakening dollar, as some non-US companies shift production there to alleviate trade threats.

The U.S. does not have a significant domestic maker of telecom devices, leaving Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung as the primary choices. President Justin Hotard, who signed up with

Nokia from Intel previously this year, informed Reuters on Wednesday that Nokia’s focus for networks is on nations that worth Western innovation.