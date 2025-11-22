United States, China hold maritime security talks

Run-through The United States and China armed forces held maritime security talks today. These conversations occurred in Hawaii from November 18th to 20th. Both sides participated in frank and positive exchanges. They mostly talked about the present maritime and air security scenario in between the 2 countries. This marks a progressive remediation of military-to-military interactions.

ANI

The U.S. and Chinese armed forces today held “frank and constructive” maritime security talks, the Chinese navy stated on Saturday, as the 2 superpowers slowly bring back military-to-military interactions after a number of months of trade stress.

The working-level conferences happened November 18-20 in Hawaii, according to the authorities social networks account of individuals’s Liberation Army Navy.

“The two sides had frank and constructive exchanges … mainly exchanging views on the current maritime and air security situation between China and the U.S.,” China’s navy stated in its post.

< meta material ="cms.article3" name ="cmsei-article3">