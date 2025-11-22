Adani Ent gets Trade Castle Tech Park

Adani Enterprises on Thursday revealed that its joint endeavor AdaniConneX has actually gotten Trade Castle Tech Park for a factor to consider of Rs 231.34 crore, in order to establish infrastructure centers.

AdaniConneX Private Limited, a joint endeavor of the business has actually performed a Share Purchase Agreement on November 21, 2025 with Trade Castle Tech Park Private Limited (TCTPPL) and Shree Naman Developers Private Limited and Mr. Jayesh Shah to get 100% stake in TCTPPL, the business stated in a regulative filing.

Based on the statement, TCTPPL owns a significant land parcel and has actually protected essential licenses to begin facilities activities, which would offer a running start to AdaniConneX.

AdaniConneX is a joint endeavor in between Adani Group and information center operator EdgeConneX formed to empower digital India with a 1 GW of information center capability over the next years. The business runs information centers throughout Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Pune and Hyderabad.

AdaniConneX revealed its landmark collaboration with Google in October to establish India’s biggest AI information centre school and brand-new green energy facilities in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Google’s AI center in Visakhapatnam is a multi-faceted financial investment of roughly USD 15 billion over 5 years (2026-2030), making up gigawatt-scale information centre operations, supported by a robust subsea cable television network and tidy energy, to drive the most requiring AI work in India, the business stated, including that the task will be brought to life in close partnership with environment partners consisting of AdaniConneX and Airtel.

Calling it “more than just an investment in infrastructure,” Group Chairman Gautam Adani stated that the corporation is happy to partner with Google on this historical task that will specify the future of India’s digital landscape.