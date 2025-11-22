NEW DELHI: India securely asserted its dedication to local stability as nationwide security consultant Ajit Doval chaired the 7th NSA-level conference of the Colombo Security Conclave in New Delhi.

The top united leading security management from the core member states – Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh – to substantially boost cooperative systems throughout the crucial Indian Ocean Region (IOR).Doval informed the members that IOR’s security was a shared obligation. “The ocean is the engine that propels economies, it is our biggest heritage… And as countries joined by shared maritime geographies, it is our responsibility to ensure the safety, security and stability of Indian Ocean Region,” he stated at the conclave hung on Thursday.

The NSA asserted that the strength and success of the elite churchgoers lay in the typical vision, assessments and merging of goals.

The main program, he stated, centred on deepening partnership under the 5 recognized pillars: Maritime Safety and Security; Countering Terrorism and Radicalisation; Combating Trafficking and Transnational Organised Crime; Cyber Security and Protection of Critical Infrastructure and Technology; and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.

Member specifies particularly devoted to broadened joint training and capability structure efforts.The conclave marked a significant institutional turning point with the cumulative welcome encompassed Seychelles for its choice to accede as a complete member, significantly broadening the group’s geographical protection. Contributing to the broad local existence, Malaysia got involved for the very first time as a visitor country.