Hong Kong – Red flags hoisted at Hap Mun Bay Beach and Silverstrand Beach

Red flags hoisted at Hap Mun Bay Beach and Silverstrand Beach *************************************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (August 12) that due to big waves and inclement weather, red flags have been hoisted at Hap Mun Bay Beach and Silverstrand Beach in Sai Kung District. Beachgoers are advised not to swim at these beaches.