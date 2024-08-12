Hong Kong – Recruitment under Member Self-recommendation Scheme for Youth Phase 7 starts today

Recruitment under Member Self-recommendation Scheme for Youth Phase 7 starts today **********************************************************************************



The Government today (August 12) started recruitment under the Member Self-recommendation Scheme for Youth (MSSY) Phase 7. The application period will close on September 10, 2024.



A spokesman for the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau (HYAB) said, “The MSSY is one of the key initiatives of youth development as set out in the Chief Executive’s 2022 Policy Address and the Youth Development Blueprint. To engage more young people in public affairs and enhance their interaction with and trust in the Government, action has been taken to expand the MSSY, with a view to tripling the number of participating advisory committees from around 60 in 2022 to no less than 180 within the current term of the Government. At present, more than 570 posts are held by young people who have been appointed to advisory and statutory bodies directly or indirectly through the MSSY. The overall ratio of youth members in these bodies has increased from 7.8 per cent in end-2017 to 15.9 per cent in end-2023.”



The MSSY has received over 10 000 applications for the last seven phases (i.e. the Pilot Member Self-recommendation Scheme for Youth and the MSSY Phases 1 to 6). The list of appointees has been uploaded to the website of the HYAB.



The MSSY Phase 7 is now open for application. The participating committees for the MSSY Phase 7 are as follows:



Action Group on Youth Engagement under the Youth Development Commission Advisory Committee on Enhancing Self-Reliance Through District Partnership Programme Advisory Committee on Gifted Education Advisory Committee of ‘The Opportunities for the Elderly Project’ Advisory Committee on Recycling Fund Advisory Committee on Social Work Training and Manpower Planning Advisory Panel on Licensing of Hotels and Guesthouses Appeal Panel (Estate Agents Ordinance) Brewin Trust Fund Committee Business Facilitation Advisory Committee Chinese Medicine Development Committee Committee on Innovation, Technology and Industry Development Community Services Working Group under Chinese Temples Committee Endangered Species Advisory Committee Harbourfront Commission Hong Kong Institute of Information Technology Advisory Board Professional Services Advancement Support Scheme Vetting Committee Programme and Development Committee Programme Management Committee of the Dedicated Fund on Branding, Upgrading and Domestic Sales Road Safety Council Social Enterprise Advisory Committee Women’s Commission Youth Square Management Advisory Committee



“The number of participating committees has increased to 23. We encourage young persons aged between 18 and 35 as of September 10, 2024, i.e. the date of the application deadline, who have a commitment to serving the community, to apply for the MSSY Phase 7,” the spokesman continued.



A Recruitment Committee (RC) has been set up by the HYAB for overseeing the implementation of the MSSY. The RC comprises the Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, the Vice-Chairman of the Youth Development Commission, non-official chairpersons or members of the aforementioned 23 committees and representatives of the bureaux/departments (B/Ds) concerned. Under the RC, Assessment Panels (APs) will be formed to handle the applications concerning the 23 committees respectively. The APs will conduct interviews with applicants to facilitate assessment.

The APs will consider whether an applicant has a strong commitment to serving the community, a good understanding of the policy area concerned and good analytical and communication skills. Following the principle of meritocracy, the Government aims to, through the MSSY, recruit young people who have the commitment to serving the community and the ability to contribute to the committees concerned, and recommend them to the relevant B/Ds for consideration of appointment. In general, each participating committee will offer two seats for appointment. Subject to the actual number of applications received and assessment progress, the assessment would be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The application form and other details of the MSSY Phase 7 are available on the website of the HYAB (www.hyab.gov.hk). When completing the application form, applicants are required to write no more than 600 words or provide a video or audio clip of no longer than three minutes to explain, in either Chinese or English, their suitability for being appointed as a member of the selected committee(s). Applications may be submitted through the online application system, by post or by hand.