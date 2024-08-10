AOZ Studio: A New App Creation Studio with Zero Coding

Why AOZ Studio Stands Out:

• Prompt Your App or use AOZ Human-Readable Code (no JS, HTML, Python…). For example, create an AI chatbot with your design and data effortlessly.

• AOZ code is 50 times shorter. Create your AI Chat bot in just 10 lines instead of 500-800, or your Flappy Bird game in 20 lines instead of 1,000.

• Flexibility and Control: Modify Your AOZ code anytime, consult the built-in copilot for assistance, and Publish in 1 click with AOZ Studio or on your server.

• Easily add AI features like bots, AI agents, intelligent functionalities with the simplest AI commands available.

• LLM abstraction layer: Instantly change or Add LLM, RAG,… and more without coding (OpenAI, Mistral, and others)

• Ownership and Independence: AOZ Studio ensures that the generated code is yours, fostering independence and creativity.

Transparency and Efficiency

AOZ Studio is an all-in-one creation solution that eliminates the need for extra tools. The code is open, transparent, and fully owned by the user. Your programs are either prompted or created in the AOZ language and are then converted by AOZ Studio into fast HTML5/Javascript applications that can run on any platform or device. This conversion is powered by the “Smart Transpiler,” which ensures an ultra-fast development cycle.

The AOZ language is designed to be understandable by non-programmers while being powerful and structured. Based conceptually on the BASIC standard, it includes advanced instructions like:

• “Actor” for managing graphics, texts, videos, etc.

• “UI Chat” for creating and designing chat interfaces.

• “AI” for integrating AI functionalities.

• “DB” for database operations.

Over 1000 instructions are available.

AOZ Studio also allows the easy inclusion of Javascript code and the definition of custom language instructions and functions.

Advanced AI Commands

As more and more large language models (LLMs) become available, AOZ Studio offers flexibility to switch between AIs by merely changing the LLM name. AOZ Studio manages everything, including the different APIs, RAG, vectorization, providing a streamlined virtualization layer for seamless transitions between models.

About AOZ Studio

AOZ Studio is a pioneering creation platform designed to simplify and expedite app and game development for all. With its unique human-readable code and powerful AI integration, AOZ Studio aims to empower users of all skill levels to bring their creative visions to life quickly and efficiently.

