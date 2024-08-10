Fellowship Place Inc. Awarded a $55,000 Responsive Grant from The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven

The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven (CFGNH) has awarded Fellowship Place a grant totaling $55,000 through The Foundation’s largest annual competitive grants process. The awarded funds will provide general operating support over the next three years for Fellowship Place’s core programs.

Executive Director Mary A. Guerrera expressed Fellowship Place’s deep gratitude for being selected as a 2024 award recipient by the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven. Ms. Guerrera further emphasized the agency’s appreciation for the Foundation’s ongoing support and acknowledgment of Fellowship Place’s crucial role in New Haven’s mental health care system, “the Responsive Grant will significantly assist the agency in covering the shortfall between government funding and the actual costs of their services, bolstering efforts to recruit and retain qualified staff.”

For sixty-four years, Fellowship Place has provided a supportive community fostering mental health for some of the poorest and most vulnerable members of the community. The agency’s campus, located in New Haven’s Dwight neighborhood, is open every day of the year, including holidays, and offers counseling, day programs, employment and education services, as well as forty-five units of permanent supported housing. More than 1000 individuals are served annually, with the majority coping with serious mental illness, poverty, homelessness, unemployment, and social isolation. Fellowship Place is committed to helping the mentally ill, their families, and the public understand and appreciate that with proper treatment and support, people with a mental illness can be successful and contribute to the vibrancy of the community.