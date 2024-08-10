Passionpreneur Publishing announces the global release of Beyond Employee Engagement

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Aug 8, 2024 (Issuewire.com) – Passionpreneur Publishing has announced the release of Beyond Employee Engagement by Kristina Vaneva via the publishing industry’s largest global book distribution networks. The book is anticipated to have an inspiring and profound effect on its target audience. Have you ever wondered what sets extraordinary workplaces apart? Are you eager to discover your role in fostering such excellence?

Look no further – this book is an essential read for you!

Embark on a journey into the heart of workplace culture, where every step, from attraction to offboarding and potential re-boarding, plays a pivotal role in shaping an outstanding employee experience and driving a phenomenal customer experience. In this definitive blueprint, discover the art of purposeful cultural crafting through practical, well-researched, and proven methods. Understand how your direct actions can transform ordinary workplaces into extraordinary, award-winning organizations that drive exceptional business results.

What if organizations could contribute to creating better human beings?

With Beyond Employee Engagement, you will discover how investing in employees’ holistic experiences creates advocates who go beyond the call of duty. Witness the symbiotic relationship between engaged employees, customer loyalty, heightened profitability, and engaged communities and societies.

Who Holds the Key to Transformation? You do!

This book is your compass if you are a student, a practitioner, or a true believer in the pivotal role of Human Resources. It’s a guide for leaders, managers, and aspiring team leaders who wish to positively impact people and contribute to a better world. Whether you want to build an organizational culture, create a company that is top of mind for talents, or put together an authentic employee engagement strategy, this book provides everything you need on your journey.

The book is now available to inspire readers across the globe through the IngramSpark distribution network and other affiliates which will cover print-on-demand across the UK, Europe, USA, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East. The e-book is available via the Amazon Kindle Platform.

About The Author:

Kristina Vaneva is a celebrated HR industry leader who has garnered numerous accolades and industry awards for her remarkable contributions to the field of employee experience. With an impressive career journey spanning over two decades, specializing in employee engagement and internal communication, Kristina’s mission is to foster hope, positivity, and happiness in workplaces and individuals’ lives.

Kristina is esteemed for her ability to drive employee engagement and happiness, reduce employee turnover rates and turnover costs, and seize opportunities for positive organizational change. She is a devoted leader with a proven track record of crafting

impactful communication strategies tailored to business objectives. Her unique talent lies in creating innovative rewards, memorable recognition programs, and incredible social events that elevate the employee experience.

Kristina’s strength lies in initiating transformative organizational changes and implementing measurable strategies. In addition to her Bachelor of Communications, Kristina’s

academic journey includes a Master of Science in Applied Positive Psychology and a Master of Business Administration in Telecommunications.

Beyond her professional pursuits, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, scuba diving, dragon boating, cycling, nature walks, reading, traveling, exploring art galleries, and solving exhilarating escape room challenges.

About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishing successfully helps entrepreneurs and professional experts become International Authors in as little as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specialises in transformational books including business, self-help, personal growth, and spiritual titles in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe covering a wide spectrum of expertise around the books, publishing, and media industry to ensure the application of global best-practice in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world’s top thought leaders.

