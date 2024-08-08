Restolex Appoints Suresh Babu As CEO

Restolex, a leading sleep solutions company, has announced the appointment of Suresh Babu as Chief Executive Officer. Bringing over 34 years of experience in the consumer goods and mattress industry, Suresh Babu is poised to leverage his extensive industry expertise and leadership to propel Restolex to new heights.

Prior to joining Restolex, Suresh Babu has amassed over 12 years of experience at Peps Industries, known for its spring mattress. As the Vice President of Sales and Marketing, his leadership played a pivotal role in the brand’s growth and positioning in India. Prior to this, he also had an impressive stint at Kurlon Enterprise Limited.

Suresh Babu, CEO of Restolex said, “I am happy and excited to join Restolex as Chief Executive Officer. A good night’s sleep is critical to empower individuals to achieve their fullest potential, and I have been fortunate enough to have gained extensive knowledge of sleep solutions over the past few decades. In this new role, our aim will be to help India sleep better through scientifically tested sleep solutions. Restolex boasts a rich legacy of creating high quality mattresses and sleep products, and I look forward to being a part of the brand’s growth journey.”

Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Daveed Kuruvilla, Director, Restolex said, “We are delighted to welcome Suresh Babu to the Restolex family. Restolex has been in the industry for the last 40 years, and we plan to aggressively scale our presence across India in the next few years. We are confident that his leadership will help usher the brand to new heights.”

In his new role, Suresh Babu aims to spearhead the brand’s pan-India expansion and boost its positioning as the mattress of choice for India’s discerning consumers. Leveraging the brand’s 40+ years of expertise in the mattress industry, Suresh plans to further expand the brand’s omnichannel retail footprint.