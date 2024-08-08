Indian Maritime University to Establish a Centre of Excellence in its Oldest Campus at Kolkata

Indian Maritime University (IMU) held an Alumni and Industry Meet on 5 August 2024 at the Mumbai Cricket Association Recreation Centre, which was attended by its Alumni and maritime industry leaders. This meet marked a significant milestone for the university with the announcement of two strategic collaborations that will enhance its academic and research capabilities.

The first major highlight was the inking of an MoU with RK Mehrotra Holding Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of the Foresight Group. The group was founded by Dr. Ravi Mehrotra, CBE an Alumnus of IMU, (former DMET Kolkata), is set to invest USD 1.5 million towards Endowment Portfolio and USD 0.72 million to establish the building of Dr. R K Mehrotra Centre of Excellence in Maritime at the Kolkata Campus of the university. The centre will focus on developing capabilities in emerging technologies in the maritime sector, research studies and innovation. Dr Malini V Shankar, Vice Chancellor of IMU and Sri Amulya Mohapatra, Director & Vice President, of Shipping, Foresight Group exchanged the MoUs setting an auspicious beginning.

The second highlight was the signing of a MoA with the Institute of Marine Engineers, India [IME(i)], establishing a sponsorship of ₹18 lakhs to two Junior Research Fellows (JRF), who will pursue research studies at IMU. The sponsorship is expected to add to the growing research interest in the maritime sector. The JRFs will be able to pursue their Doctoral studies also with the university. Several industry-relevant research projects will be decided jointly by IME(i) and IMU. The MoA was signed by Dr. Malini Shankar, Vice Chancellor IMU and Mr. Rajeev Nayyer President IME(i).

The event was graced by the presence of, Dr. Rajoo Balaji – Pro-Vice Chancellor of IMU, Capt. Kishore Sundaresan Professor of Practice, Capt. Mihir Chandra, Director of IMU’s Navi Mumbai Campus, Cmde. (Dr.) Vivek Chawla (retd.) (IN), Director of IMU’s Mumbai Port Campus, and Rear Admiral (Dr) Rangachari P J (Retd.) (IN), Director of IMU’s Kolkata Campus.

Sri RK Mehrotra, Group Managing Director of RKMHL expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership and said, “I am excited to support Indian Maritime University in its mission to advance Research and Innovation in the maritime sector. The Centre of Excellence reflects our commitment to foster innovation and creating better opportunities for students and researchers. It was my mission to contribute to give back to my alma mater.” He urged the other Alumni to join hands with IMU in its pursuit of excellence in maritime education and research.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sri Rajeev Nayyer, President of the Institute of Marine Engineers, India said, “IME(i) has always been dedicated towards promoting scientific development in maritime and our partnership with Indian Maritime University serves as an extension of our commitment. With this collaboration, we are striving to support the next generation of maritime researchers, opening up greater opportunities for their growth and progression.”

Talking about these notable achievements, Dr Malini V Shankar, Vice Chancellor (VC) of Indian Maritime University (IMU) commented, “The press conference was a significant event for us, underscoring our vision to drive educational and research outcomes in the maritime ecosystem. We are elated and thankful to partner with the RKMHL group for the development of the Centre of Excellence and are looking forward to creating a budding network of young researchers through our joint venture with IME(i). She added that the University’s efforts are aligned with the Maritime India Vision of 2030 and also the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision of 2047.”

The event also saw a networking of industry and alumni. Capt. Kishore Sundaresan, Professor of Practice, Indian Maritime University (IMU), impressed upon the industry attendees on the online MBA (Maritime Management) program, specially designed for seafaring officers. IMU’s Samudra Surabhi Campaign was also part of the discussion. The University drew attention to this platform through which alumni and industry stakeholders can contribute to various events and initiatives of the University drawing IT benefits and a good cause for their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) budgets.

The event was wrapped up with a vote of thanks delivered by Cmde. (Dr.) Vivek Chawla (Retd) [IN]. With such favourable winds, Indian shipping can hope to have smoother sailing into the future.