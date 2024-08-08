India’s largest business conclave, Vista 2024, returns for its 24th edition at IIM Bangalore

PGP and PGPBA students at IIM Bangalore are all set to host the 24th edition of Vista 2024 on 10 and 11 August 2024. With over 65000+ registrations and 3000 in-person attendees annually, India’s premier business fest captures the true spirit of innovation with this year’s theme: ‘Reimagine. Reinvent. Redefine’.

Click here to register today: https://bit.ly/3ysEs9E

With an offering of over 30 national-level case competitions, 10+ workshops, and inspiring speaker sessions, the two-day summit is set to feature marquee guests including:

Rajiv Srivatsa, Partner, Antler India;Sahiba Bali, renowned actress & influencer; Boman Irani, renowned Indian actor & motivational speaker; Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India & South Asia; Abhijit Chavda, YouTuber, Historian, & Geopolitical Analyst; and Mr. Ajay Datta, Senior Director & Head of India Product at LinkedIn.

Reimagining the future, the event will feature a series of contests, upskilling workshops and the prestigious ‘Young Leaders’ Summit’. Future changemakers and budding entrepreneurs will outline the forces and trends that will reshape technology, culture, consumers, and brands over the next decade.

Participants will challenge their competitive skills in strategy, operations, marketing and investment with our flagship contests: Numero Uno, Trojan Horse, MarkGuru, Prod-A-Thon, NITI Gearshift Challenge (OpRaizen), Data beyond Boundaries, Money Maestro and win cash prizes worth over INR 1 million across various competitions. Competitors will tackle real-world business challenges, emphasizing a ‘triple bottom line’ approach that spotlights social and environmental impact alongside financial outcomes.

Redefining success, the summit will feature workshops such as the Product Management Toolkit, focusing on building your MVP and cracking PM interviews. The Consulting Toolkit Series offers guidance on solving complex consulting cases and acing interviews. The Marketing Toolkit Series covers E-Commerce strategies and trends for successful GTM. The Professional Excellence Toolkit focuses on LinkedIn mastery and personal branding, featuring a LinkedIn expert who has helped over 10,000 students and professionals.

Set to be one of this year’s largest business confluences, Vista 2024 also promises two high-energy pro nights. The festival is set to host Kumar Varun, one of India’s most sought-after comedians, and DJ Tejas who will take over the decks with his electrifying beats. There is something for everyone, at Vista 2024.

For the full agenda, click here.