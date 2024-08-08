India’s comprehensive sports ecosystem conclave IAMGAME to take place in New Delhi

India has witnessed an inspiring shift in its sports landscape, evolving from a cricket-dominated nation to a diverse sporting powerhouse. Both men and women athletes have made the country proud with their achievements on global platforms. The spirit of sports has united the nation, breaking barriers and creating heroes from all walks of life. It is in this backdrop of growing enthusiasm and emotional connection to sports that IAMGAME emerges as a crucial catalyst for furthering India’s sporting potential.

IAMGAME, India’s comprehensive two-day sports conclave scheduled for 9th-10th October 2024 at Pullman, Aerocity Delhi, has been announced to provide a platform for sportspersons, coaches, sports federations, and brands to come together, amplify the Indian sports ecosystem, and build thought leadership that can make sports a recognized and viable career path for millions.

IAMGAME will serve as a marketplace for all things sports, with a vision to positively impact India’s sports landscape by strengthening communication and fostering strategic partnerships. With India’s sports business expected to reach $100 billion by 2027, IAMGAME aims to play a pivotal role by supporting sports programs from the grassroots level, offering clear plans for government sports projects, and creating a nurturing environment for the sports community to connect and collaborate.

The two-day conclave will bring together key stakeholders from the sports and allied industries to address challenges and explore innovative solutions. Envisioned as India’s largest and most comprehensive sports conclave, with the theme ‘Everything Sports,’ it will witness over 2000 delegates, 10 international speakers, 25 state sports federations, 200+ sporting brands, 20+ sports legends, and 100 sessions, including keynote addresses, investor meet-ups, start-up pitches, exhibition booths, and workshops, all aimed at transforming financial requirements into creative sporting visions and opening up opportunities within the sporting sector.

“IAMGAME is designed to bridge the gap between resources and talent in the Indian sports ecosystem. By providing a central hub for sportspersons, coaches, and brands, we aim to drive investment and elevate Indian sports to new heights. With over 400 million sports fans in India and a rapidly growing sports economy, the potential for impact is enormous,” said Karan Chettri, Founder of IAMGAME. “Our goal is to create a sustainable and thriving sports environment where every sportsperson can achieve their full potential.”

“We are thrilled to launch IAMGAME Sports Conclave 2024, a platform that is not just about sports but about creating opportunities, fostering growth, and building a stronger, healthier nation,” added Mandeep Malhotra, Co-Founder of IAMGAME. “By bringing together key stakeholders and providing a comprehensive platform for resources and investment, we believe we can revolutionize the sports ecosystem in India. The sports sector has shown a consistent growth rate of 15% annually, and with initiatives like IAMGAME, we can accelerate this growth and create a robust support system for our sportspersons.”