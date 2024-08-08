RV University hosts International Conference on Global Criminology and Victimology (ICGCV) 2024

RV University, a new-age global university for liberal education inaugurated the four-day International Conference on Global Criminology and Victimology (ICGCV) 2024. ICGCV 2024 is a groundbreaking multidisciplinary event designed to unite scholars, practitioners, policymakers and experts from around the world. This prestigious conference organised by RV University in collaboration with The University of East London & The Critical Criminology Network of the British Society of Criminology aims to deliberate and exchange ideas on various facets of crime, victimization and justice systems globally.

With its central theme of ‘Global Alliances in Indian Criminology and Victimology,’ the conference participants will be addressed by national, as well as international speakers. Eminent academics such as Prof. Nigel South (University of Essex), Prof. James Treadwell (University of Staffordshire and British Society of Criminology), Prof. Ruchi Sinha (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), Prof. Tammy Ayers (University of Leicester and British Society of Criminology), Prof. Madhava Soma Sundaram (Manonmaniam Sundaranar University) and many others. The conference has over 300 academicians, researchers, practitioners, professionals and students involved in the fields of criminology, victimology, and criminal justice, as well as those with a keen interest in these disciplines. Over 100 presentations will be made in the duration of the conference. Themes such as critical criminology, cultural criminology, feminist criminology, emerging perspectives in victimology, criminal justice and public policy will be discussed. This conference is a valuable platform for fostering robust discussions and the exchange of innovative ideas.

Underscoring the need for such discourses, Vice Chancellor and Founding Dean, School of Law, Prof. Y.S.R. Murthy, said, “ICGCV 2024 is seeking to revitalize core principles by reflecting on the foundational pillars of criminology and victimology, ensuring their relevance and adaptability to contemporary Indian society. The significance of this conference is immense as it is striving to safeguard and reinforce criminology and victimology as essential disciplines within India’s academic and law enforcement realms. I wish to compliment Dr. Bhanu Prakash Nunna, Assistant Professor and Director at CVRVA and his entire team in putting together a wonderful interdisciplinary conference.”

“Our vision is extending beyond borders, aiming for international collaborations that influence and inspire students and research scholars worldwide. The conference provides a unique platform for researchers and professionals to present their latest findings, share insights, and engage in meaningful discussions that contribute to advancing knowledge and practices in the field,” he added.

Commenting on the need for such a conference, Dr. Bhanu Prakash Nunna, Conference Convenor, Assistant Professor, School of Law, RVU said, “RV University is thrilled to host the International Conference on Global Criminology and Victimology 2024. This gathering of eminent scholars, practitioners, and policymakers from around the world provides a unique platform to discuss and address the pressing issues in criminology and victimology. Our aim is to foster meaningful dialogue, share groundbreaking research, and develop innovative solutions that can make a significant impact on global criminal justice systems. We are excited to see the collaborations and insights that will emerge from this conference, contributing to a safer and more just world.”

The conference commenced with keynote addresses by Mr. Keshav Kumar, Former Director General of Police, Gujarat. Mr. Kumar talked about the recent trends in crimes such as trafficking and stressed that deeper research be conducted in the fields of criminology and victimology. He emphasized the need for better data collection.

The valedictory function on 10 August 2024 will be graced by Dr. M.A. Saleem, Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Economic Offences and Special Units.