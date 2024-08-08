Jobs ‘n’ Profiles Virtual IT Job Fair 29th August 2024

Jobs n Profiles, a leading online job board connecting top IT talent with dream jobs, is excited to announce Virtual IT Job Fair happening on Thursday, August 29th, 2024!

This innovative event bridges the gap between skilled IT professionals across the USA and leading employers in the industry. It’s your chance to find (or fill!) your perfect IT role and access valuable career resources.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, August 29th, 2024

Time: 8:00 AM (EST) to 5:00 PM (PST)

Location: Virtual Platform (details provided upon registration)

Registration: Secure your spot at: https://jobsnprofiles.com/Upcomingjobfair

Social Media: Stay updated! Follow Jobs n Profiles on:

o LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/JobsnProfiles/

Instagram: https://instagram.com/JobsnProfiles

o Twitter: https://twitter.com/JobsnProfiles

o Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Jobsnprofile/

Why Attend:

Job Seekers:

Explore a vast pool of IT roles: From developers and system administrators to cybersecurity experts and more.

Connect directly with leading employers: Network with top companies in the USA.

Access valuable career resources: Learn from industry experts and find tips and tricks to land your dream job.

Employers:

Meet skilled IT professionals from across the USA: Build your talent pipeline efficiently.

Showcase your company culture: Attract top talent by highlighting your unique work environment.

Fill your open IT positions: Quickly connect with qualified candidates.

“Jobs n Profiles is dedicated to empowering both job seekers and employers to achieve their career goals,” says the Jobs n Profiles Support Team. “This Virtual Job Fair provides a platform for meaningful connections and career advancement.”

About Jobs n Profiles:

Jobs n Profiles is a leading online job portal specializing in IT careers. We connect top-tier IT companies with skilled professionals across the USA. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, we serve as a valuable bridge between talent and opportunity.

Unlock a world of IT possibilities!

Learn more about Jobs n Profiles: https://jobsnprofiles.com/Upcomingjobfair

For media inquiries or interview requests:

Contact: Jobs n Profiles Support Team

Phone: +1-510-320-1346

Email: jobfair ( @ ) JobsnProfiles dot com

Don’t miss out! Register today and take charge of your IT career!

###