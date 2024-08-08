Agenda Announced for Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs conference in New York

Interested parties take advantage of the super early bird offer and save $200. For more information and to register for Semantic Data New York 2024, please visit https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-new-york-2024

Session Highlights include:

Layers, Multi-Purpose Taxonomies, and the Ghost in the Machine: Challenges and Solutions

Speaker: Ahren Lehnert, Principal Taxonomist, Nike

Ahren will address the complexities of creating effective, unbiased machine learning models, emphasizing the importance of clean, consistent, and contextual data. Discussions will focus on how taxonomies can provide a single source of truth, enhancing navigation, insight discovery, and recommendations.

Building an Organizational Semantic Mindset

Speakers: Bram Wessel and Gary Carlson, Co-Founders, Factor Firm LLC

This sponsor keynote will discuss the necessity of a semantic mindset within organizations and will cover how aligning strategy, resources, workflows, and implementation can solve current challenges and establish a solid foundation for future growth and innovation.

Realizing the Semantic Layer: Building the Foundation for the Future

Speaker: Lulit Tesfaye, Partner, VP of Knowledge & Data Services and Engineering, Enterprise Knowledge, LLC

Lulits keynote session will explore how organizations can leverage advanced knowledge engineering and AI, including recent advancements in computing and open-source solutions like OpenAI and Large Language Models (LLMs).

Speeding Content Integration with a Consumer-Based Semantic Layer by Leveraging an LLM-Based Auto-Classifier

Speaker: Polly Alexander, Director, Metadata and Taxonomy, WebMD Ignite

Polly will detail how WebMD Ignite has integrated and unified a vast content corpus to support various business needs and deliver content across multiple systems.

Expert speaker line-up includes:

Conference Chair: Madi Weland Solomon, Head of Client Solutions and Services, Graphifi

Lulit Tesfaye, Partner, VP of Knowledge & Data Services and Engineering, Enterprise Knowledge, LLC

Ahren Lehnert, Principal Taxonomist, Nike

Tom Woodcock MBA, PhD, Technical Sales Consultant, SciBite

Gary Carlson, Co-Founder, Factor Firm LLC

Heather Hedden, Senior Consultant, Enterprise Knowledge, LLC

Polly Todd Alexander, Director, Metadata and Taxonomy, WebMD Ignite

Bram Wessel, Co-Founder, Factor Firm LLC

Tim Padilla, Director, Sales & Consulting North America, Datavid

The event features a distinguished lineup of speakers covering a broad range of topics, providing participants with valuable insights and opportunities to form new connections.

Lead Sponsor: Factor Firm LLC

Support Sponsors: Datavid and Scibite

Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs

October 23, 2024

New York Hilton Midtown Hotel

New York, USA

#SemanticDataNY #SemanticData2024

https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-new-york-2024

