Rob Mitchell Release New Self-Help Book

Designed as an essential tool for individuals at any life stage, from graduates venturing into the world, to seasoned professionals seeking a change, this book offers a straightforward approach to personal development. Through concise, digestible tips, Rob Mitchell provides readers with a roadmap to finding their passion, nurturing meaningful relationships, and leveraging their unique strengths.

The More You Know The Better Things Go distills decades of life and professional experience into simple, yet profound truths. Each page introduces an actionable tip, making it easy to read in one sitting or used as a daily guide. Topics range from finding purpose and valuing interpersonal connections, to practical advice on active listening and embracing life’s challenges.

Rob Mitchell draws from his rich background as the former President of the American Cancer Society Foundation, a multi-business owner, and a dedicated family man, offering readers a blend of personal anecdotes and valuable lessons that resonate with anyone looking to improve their life.

Key Features:

Single, actionable insights per page.

Advice on personal growth, career development, and relationships.

Inspirational for readers of all ages.

About the Author:

Rob Mitchell has dedicated his career to advising non-profit organizations, managing multi-million dollar budgets, and leading teams. As a husband, father of four, and grandfather, his life lessons extend beyond the boardroom into personal territory, providing a well-rounded perspective to his readers. Rob is a proud Texan who has served on numerous boards, including his role as the former board chair for the San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind.

The More You Know The Better Things Go is available for purchase on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/MORE-YOU-KNOW-BETTER-THINGS-ebook/dp/B0D9FN3WF3

For further information, please visit Robs website: http://robmitchellbooks.com or connect with him on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rob-mitchell-677893235/

###