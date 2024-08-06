Three-Year-Old Twins Set World Record for Sanskrit Shloka Chanting

Nihashwi Uplanchiwar and Niharsh Uplanchiwar, fraternal twins from Ryan International School, Kondapur, Hyderabad, have achieved a significant milestone by entering the International Book of Records. At the tender age of just 3 years, 8 months, and 16 days, these prodigious siblings have set the world record for being the “Youngest Twins to Chant Maximum Sanskrit Shlokas (Duo),”

This extraordinary accomplishment was achieved recently showcases the twins’ incredible dedication, talent, and hard work. The support from their family and the guidance of their mentors have been pivotal in their journey towards this achievement.

Srumith U and Ravali CH, the proud parents of Nihashwi and Niharsh, expressed their joy: “We are thrilled to see our children’s accomplishment recognized on a global platform. Their dedication and passion are truly inspiring, and we couldn’t be more proud of their outstanding achievement. They learned these shlokas by listening to the morning prayers offered by their father at home.”

Kiranmai, Principal of Ryan International School, Kondapur, commended the twins’ accomplishment: “Nihashwi and Niharsh’s achievement is a testament to the potential of young minds when nurtured in a supportive environment. At Ryan International, we strive to provide a holistic education that encourages such exceptional talents. This remarkable feat not only brings pride to our institution but also inspires other students to explore and excel in diverse areas of interest.”

Ryan International School’s holistic approach is dedicated to fostering each student’s inquisitive spirit through activities that extend beyond classroom learning. This remarkable achievement underscores the effectiveness of the school’s comprehensive curriculum in nurturing and developing young talent.