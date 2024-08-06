Orchids The International School Launches a Powerful Parent’s Day Campaign with Two Films

In anticipation of Parent’s Day, Orchids The International School, leading K12 chain of schools launched a thought-provoking campaign featuring two compelling films: ‘Digital Lullaby’ and ‘Spotlight and Shadows’. These films aim to spark meaningful conversations about mindful parenting in the digital age and the impact of parental conflicts on children.

As part of their Parent’s Day initiative, Orchids The International School through these films emphasizes the crucial role parents play in shaping their children’s lives. ‘Digital Lullaby’ explores the unintended consequences of excessive screen time, while ‘Spotlight and Shadows” addresses the effects of household conflicts on children’s emotional well-being.

‘Digital Lullaby’ features a young child mimicking adult behaviors with her doll, serving as a gentle yet powerful reminder of how parents’ actions influence their children. ‘Spotlight and Shadows’, an eye-opening musical ad, uses a little rockstar’s perspective to illustrate the impact of parental conflicts on a child’s inner world.

“This Parent’s Day, we want to go beyond celebration and encourage reflection,” said Abhishek Kumar Yadav, Chief Marketing Officer at Orchids The International School. “Our campaign aims to highlight children’s perspectives in various settings, acknowledging that every household faces challenges. However, it’s essential for adults to recognize when their actions may be impacting their children negatively. Our Parent’s Day campaign is an invitation to parents to join us in fostering a more mindful and nurturing environment for our children to thrive.”

The films underscores Orchids’ commitment not just to educating children, but to supporting and guiding parents in their crucial role. By timing the release with Parent’s Day, the school aims to maximize the impact and relevance of its message.

Both films were widely shared across digital platforms in the week leading up to Parent’s Day, inviting parents, educators, and the wider community to engage in conversations about nurturing positive family dynamics.

Link to watch ‘Digital Lullaby’ – https://youtu.be/ZL5OCxEhn3c

Link to watch ‘Spotlights and Shadows’ – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uY8H4G6-8K0