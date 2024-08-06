Nemetschek India and ICT Academy Sign MoU to Boost Digital Transformation in Education

Nemetschek India, a leading global software provider for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ICT Academy, based in Chennai. The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services of Tamil Nadu, IAS Officer Kumar Jayant, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Tamil Nadu, along with other distinguished guests. This collaboration aims to enhance digital transformation in education through advanced technology and training programmes, giving Nemetschek access to over 1000 member engineering colleges of ICT Academy.

The MoU outlines a strategic partnership focusing on upskilling students and professionals, preparing them for the evolving demands of the industry. The association will leverage Nemetschek’s novel software solutions and ICT Academy’s expertise in technology education to create a comprehensive learning ecosystem.

Nirmalya Chatterjee, Country VP, Nemetschek Group – Indian Subcontinent of Nemetschek India, stated, “This MoU marks a significant step in our commitment to bridging the gap between education and industry needs. By integrating our innovative software solutions into ICT Academy’s curriculum, we aim to equip the next generation with the necessary skills to excel in the digital economy. This collaboration will nurture innovation and drive progress in the AEC industry, aligning with our vision of a digitally transformed future.”

Deepankar Bhattacharyya, General Manager – Education, Nemetschek India, “We are excited to sign a strategic MOU with ICT Academy to upskill and reskill students of their member colleges for emerging job roles in the AEC industry. This partnership will provide outreach and scale of NEM brand software solutions to 25,000+ engineering students across the country over the next year.”

Echoing similar thoughts, Mr. Srikanth Venkatraman, CEO, ICT Academy, commented, “We are delighted to partner with Nemetschek India to bring state-of-the-art technology to our training programs. This alliance will provide our students with unparalleled access to industry-leading software, enhancing their learning experience and employability. By combining our educational expertise with Nemetschek’s technological prowess, we are confident in our ability to create a robust pipeline of skilled professionals ready to meet the industry’s challenges.

The association will include the development of joint workshops, seminars, and certification initiatives designed to provide hands-on experience with Nemetschek’s software tools. These efforts aim to enhance the technical proficiency and industry readiness of participants, ensuring they are well-prepared to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving AEC industry while supporting ICT Academy’s mission to encourage creativity and entrepreneurship among its students.

Nemetschek Group’s Q2 2024 and H1 2024 Results:

In addition to this strategic partnership, Nemetschek Group has reported robust financial results for Q2 2024 and the first half of 2024. The Group experienced an 82.9% growth in subscription and SaaS to EUR 124.6 million in Q2, with ARR growth of 26.5% reaching EUR 797.9 million. Group revenues increased by 9.7% to EUR 227.7 million in Q2, and the EBITDA margin stood at 27.0%, adjusting to 29.4% when accounting for acquisition-related one-off costs. Quarterly earnings per share grew by 27.7% to EUR 0.36. This strong performance reflects the continued successful transition to a subscription and SaaS-based business model, alongside strategic acquisitions like GoCanvas, which are expected to generate significant synergies and growth opportunities, particularly in the Build segment. The Group has expanded its outlook for 2024, with anticipated growth driven by internationalization efforts and the integration of new technologies.