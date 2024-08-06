Mitsubishi Power Receives Gas and Steam Turbine Orders for 500MW Combined Cycle Power Plant in Sarawak, Malaysia

Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has received an order for an M701F gas turbine and a steam turbine for the 500MW gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power plant in Sarawak, Malaysia. The equipment supply contract was signed between Mitsubishi Power and Sinohydro Corporation Limited, the EPCC (engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning) contractor for this project.

In addition to supplying core equipment, Mitsubishi Power will provide auxiliary equipment and dispatch technical advisors essential to support the installation and commissioning of the equipment. The gas turbine will be designed to co-fire fuel containing up to 30% hydrogen, making it the most advanced power generation facility in Sarawak.

Located in Miri, a city in northeastern Sarawak, the project is owned and operated by PETROS Power Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (PETROS), the Sarawak-owned oil and gas company. PETROS is developing the GTCC power plant, supported by Sinohydro Corporation Limited as the EPCC contractor and Mitsubishi Power.

Mitsubishi Power has also secured a Long-Term Service Agreement (LTSA) with PETROS to ensure the stable operational performance of the power plant following its commercial operation. The generators for the power plant will be manufactured by Mitsubishi Generator Co., Ltd., which was formed on April 1, 2024 through the integrating power-generator systems businesses of MHI and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Akihiro Ondo, CEO and Managing Director of Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., said, “Since 1960s, we have established ourselves as a key provider of power generation equipment and services in Malaysia. This project, equipped with our hydrogen-ready M701F gas turbine, reaffirms our commitment to supporting Malaysia’s journey towards net-zero by 2050. We are grateful for the trust of PETROS, and opportunity to realize Sarawak’s hydrogen potential to drive the energy transition alongside our local industry partners.”

Miri GTCC will be a key state facility located in Miri, a major gas hub of Sarawak, and is being developed under the Sarawak Gas Roadmap which supports Sarawak’s aspiration of a high-income state by 2030. Upon completion, the GTCC plant will be able to provide energy security for Northern Sarawak while providing sufficient energy capacity for Sarawak’s future power demand and growth.

MHI Group and Mitsubishi Power will continue to focus on advancing the adoption of its industry-leading power generation technologies for projects that contribute to decarbonization while ensuring a stable supply of electricity essential for economic development worldwide. About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Address: 2-3, Marunouchi 3-chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-8332, Japan

Telephone: 81-3-6275-6200

URL: http://www.mhi.com/



Topic: Press release summary