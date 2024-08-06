Armor Accelerates AI Adoption With Data Governance Offering

DALLAS, TX, Aug 5, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Armor, a leading Managed Detection & Response (MDR) and Compliant Cloud Solutions company, today unveils a transformative service to fast-track AI readiness and the adoption of technologies like Microsoft Copilot. Armor’s AI Readiness Accelerator is a direct response to the growing demand for secure enterprise AI adoption, which relies on comprehensive data risk governance, data loss prevention, and risk management as its cornerstones.

Data governance supercharges the adoption of leading-edge AI tools by assessing a business’s readiness, crafting an effective data security strategy, and ensuring continuous compliance with evolving governance and security standards. By establishing a stable, production-ready data foundation, enterprises are empowered to leverage tools such as Microsoft Copilot today and be better prepared to adopt future generative AI technologies.

With this solution, Armor, a Microsoft Security Solutions Partner and member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), leverages its partnership with Microsoft to accelerate the utilization of Microsoft Purview, ensuring that enterprises gain greater control over their data estates. With enhanced data loss prevention, insider risk detection and management, and adherence to regulatory compliance best practices, this offering gives enterprises the confidence to securely adopt AI and Microsoft Copilot while maximizing their investments in Microsoft technologies.

Chris Drake, founder and CEO of Armor, said, “Our new service is a strategic response to the data governance challenges in AI adoption. It enables businesses to harness AI tools like Microsoft Copilot without compromising on data security.”

“As the use of AI models grows globally, concerns about the trustworthiness, security, and quality of this data heightens the risks to enterprises. Integrating data governance into business strategy is essential in managing AI-related risks effectively. There is no room for a trust deficit, as a single security incident can significantly impact consumer trust and opinions,” said Nancy Free, Armor’s Head of Risk.

Armor’s AI Readiness Accelerator delivers the following key outcomes:

Understand Your Data: Discover, manage, and govern vast amounts of data in a single unified platform with built-in capabilities that automatically scan, classify, and label data. Armor’s solution leverages data connectors to bring in data from various external sources, ensuring a cohesive data landscape. Knowing your sensitive data allows for better governance and compliance, which is essential to democratizing data responsibly for AI readiness.

Secure Your Data: Safeguard sensitive data against vulnerabilities, overexposure, and leakage anywhere it lives, effectively managing and reducing overall risk. The deployment of DLP policies helps to safeguard sensitive and business-critical data from exfiltration across applications, services, and devices.

Manage Your Data Risk: Adopt a comprehensive data protection approach to reduce the risk of data leakage and loss. Armor’s service leverages machine learning to identify potential risks and detect potential regulatory compliance violations. This provides the confidence necessary to deploy AI solutions like Microsoft Copilot securely and responsibly, allowing you to unlock the vast opportunities that AI has to offer.

This offering reflects Armor’s commitment to facilitating a secure AI journey through data security, harnessing AI to drive enterprise growth through insights and innovation. Armor has established itself as a global leader in the secure adoption of generative AI technologies through its Armor Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service as well as its comprehensive suite of Professional Services.

Armor, a global cybersecurity leader, provides comprehensive managed detection and response (MDR) and compliant cloud solutions. By combining advanced technology with expert services, Armor protects businesses from cyber threats, mitigates their risk, and ensures regulatory compliance. Dedicated to innovation and excellence, Armor is trusted by thousands of customers worldwide. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore.

