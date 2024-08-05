Tiny Tycoonz x Playtos Miniversity Delhi: Inspiring Young Entrepreneurs

Tiny Tycoonz, the brainchild initiative co-founded by Yukti Puniani and Dr. Nikita Goel, in collaboration with Playtos Miniversity Delhi, is hosting an exciting event to empower young entrepreneurs aged 4-18 years. This unique partnership aims to inspire and nurture children’s creativity through hands-on entrepreneurial experiences.

Tiny Tycoonz is a first of its kind event in New Delhi, offering a platform for young minds to showcase and sell their innovative creations and products. From handcrafted goods to tech innovations, the exhibition will feature a diverse range of offerings, all conceived and developed by the budding business leaders of tomorrow.

“We believe in empowering children by nurturing their creativity and entrepreneurial skills from a young age,” said Yukti Puniani, co-founder of Tiny Tycoonz. “This event is not just a showcase but a celebration of young talent and ingenuity. As a mother of two, I have observed the growing need to cultivate entrepreneurial skills in children from an early age.”

Dr. Nikita Goel, co-founder of Tiny Tycoonz, added, “Tiny Tycoonz aims to inspire children to dream big and turn their ideas into reality. It’s about fostering confidence and a ‘can-do’ attitude.”

“In our universe at Playtos Miniversity Delhi, every child’s journey is a symphony of creativity, collaboration, and the courage to change the world. We are thrilled to collaborate with Tiny Tycoonz, who share our passion for cultivating entrepreneurial spirit in young minds.”- said Mrs. Karishma Seth Prasad, Executive Director, and Chief Awesomeness Officer at Playtos Miniversity Delhi.

Attendees can expect a vibrant atmosphere filled with youthful energy, creativity, and entrepreneurial zeal. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact directly with the young entrepreneurs, learn about their products, and make purchases to support their ventures.The event will also include fun activities like Rubik’s Cube Challenges, Magic Shows, Interactive Financial literacy Sessions, Mind Game Challenges.

Event Details:

Date: 11th August, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM onwards

Venue: Essex Farms, New Delhi

Join us at Tiny Tycoonz and witness the entrepreneurial spirit come alive in the youngest members of our community.

About Tiny Tycoonz:

Tiny Tycoonz is an initiative co-founded by Yukti Puniani and Dr. Nikita Goel, aimed at inspiring and nurturing young entrepreneurs aged 4-18 years. Through exhibitions and educational programs, Tiny Tycoonz provides a platform for children to showcase their creativity and entrepreneurial skills.