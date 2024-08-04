eStore Factory introduces Refunzo app to help Amazon sellers reclaim their lost FBA funds easily

While FBA is by far the best way to manage the logistics of warehousing, shipping, and re-stocking, it is also fraught with the risk of missing inventories. This could happen due to many reasons at the Amazon warehouses, such as human mistake, pilferage, damaged goods, etc. Told Brijesh Singha, the co-founder of eStore Factory. He further added, Refunzo is the most comprehensive state-of-the-art FBA reconciliation application developed by Amazon consultants at eStore Factory. It is an absolute game-changer because of i) Its lifetime free do-it-yourself FBA reconciliation capabilities, ii) It has the option to log your own refund claims with Amazon & pay no commission, iii) It provides a reconciliation of 21 criteria which makes it the most fine-tooth combing solution for discrepancies, and iv) A state-of-the-art technology SP-API connectivity to access real-time Amazon data.

Refunzo helps Amazon sellers make FBA refund claims easily by following a two-step process for efficient reimbursement handling:

Step 1: Find your reimbursements through Refunzo at no cost

Refunzo is a self-service, easy-to-use tool, comprehensive in the automation of the reconciliation process. It checks through more than 20 different criteria to ensure thoroughness. Sellers can, thus, locate their reimbursements easily, free from upfront costs.

Step 2: Reimbursement claim (optional)

eStore Factory will create and manage your claims in partnership with Amazon support. In addition to making cases clear, we will conduct proper evidence provision to ensure maximum reimbursement. This service comes with a success contingency fee of only 15% of the amount reimbursed but not more than $5,000.

Jimi Patel, the co-founder and CTO of eStore Factory said, “Refunzo is a game changer in the FBA Refunds industry as we focus on the real work, not just thinking from a money mind. It’s more towards increasing the seller’s profits. By providing the seller with tools to manage their claims or opt-in for expert handling by our team, we are putting the sellers at par with the rest and aiming to drive profits along with operation optimization across the world for the Amazon seller.”

With a full-fledged team of more than 70 seasoned Amazon FBA experts, eStore Factory works in every way possible to ensure its clients have the best shot at full reimbursement for any discrepancy. With a robust yet user-friendly platform, Refunzo is designed to change and revolutionize the way Amazon sellers approach FBA reimbursements, taking away the complexities of the process and affording sellers more time to effectively expand their businesses.

About eStore Factory

eStore Factory is an award-winning eCommerce agency listed on Amazon’s SPN network, top-rated on Upwork, Clutch, and Trustpilot, and named one of the “Top 10 Amazon Consultants in the World” by Times Business News.

Since 2015, we have been helping brands of all sizes navigate the complex and cumbersome Amazon marketplace. From humble beginnings, we’ve grown to a remote team of 60+ problem-solving Amazon consultants with diverse experience and a broad skill set. Our team will work with you at every stage of your Amazon business, be it inception, maintenance, or troubleshooting. Our soups to nuts services include seller consulting, day-to-day Amazon account management, advertising optimization, imagery creation, A+ Content, and storefront design and listing optimization.

