Paws, Tails, and Fun: Launch of a New Dog Channel AverTime with Valeria Aver

What will you find on our channel?

Recommendations on choosing a puppy and caring for dogs

The most interesting facts about various dog breeds

Information on the behavior and characteristics of different breeds

Help in choosing the perfect pet based on your preferences and lifestyle

Valeria shares personal experiences and knowledge gathered from leading experts in the field of cynology

What can you expect on our channel?

The best dog training methods: Learn how to effectively train your pet and solve behavioral problems.

Interesting facts and expert tips: Get answers to the most common questions about dogs.

Secrets to creating a comfortable environment for your pets: Improve your dog’s quality of life with our proven life hacks.

Live broadcasts with veterinarians

We will help you make the right choice if you don’t have a dog yet, and support you in caring for your four-legged friend if they are already a part of your family.

For more information please visit https://www.youtube.com/ ( @ ) avertimeofficial

