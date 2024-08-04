BSY Associates marks 50 years as premier marketing communications agency specializing in supply chain and logistics

As the agency celebrates its heritage, it also prepares for its future. To that end, BSYA has launched a celebratory logo with a tagline that reads: The past is our compass, the future is our horizon.

To ensure the agency is poised for continued growth and success, the BSYA leadership team has evolved to include the following changes: Lisa Aurichio, who has served as BSYA president and agency lead since 2018 has been promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer; June Chin has been promoted to Vice President, Client Services and Events, and Anna Maria Hubner has been named Creative Services Director. These changes are effective immediately.

Of course, our BSYA team will forever feel the void left by the passing of our founder Barbara Yeninas. Fortunately, at Barbaras direction, there was a succession plan in place, which included promoting and expanding the roles of members of our team as we move into the future, said Lisa Aurichio, President and CEO, BSYA.

We celebrate our 50-year anniversary with mixed emotions. That said, we know Barbara would want us to recognize August 1, 1974, as the day she launched an agency that broke barriers and blazed a trail for women in supply chain, said Aurichio.

Fifty years ago, BSYA was launched to fill a critical need for effective communication within the male-dominated maritime industry. The agency evolved with the needs of its global clientele to become a full-service brand-building partner, helping its clients spotlight their brand differentiators with a variety of services including public relations, advertising, social media, website development, crisis communications, media training and event planning.

Deeply knowledgeable about the supply chain and logistics industry, BSYA has worked with a broad spectrum of companies involved in every facet of world trade, including ocean carriers, equipment providers, ports, terminal operators, industry associations, trucking lines, railways and logistics tech companies. Examples of former and current clients include: Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM), Containerization & Intermodal Institute (CII), Container Maintenance Corporation-ITI-Columbia Container Services (CMC-ITI-CCS), Evergreen, Maritime Association of the Port of NY/NJ, New York/New Jersey Foreign Freight Forwarders & Brokers Association, Port Houston, Port of Hamburg, Sandy Hook Pilots, SeaCube Containers, Trade Tech and the United Seamens Service AOTOS Award. BSYA has also expanded its specialization to include industrial materials with clients Alumobility and Novelis.

###